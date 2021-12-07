Hot Dallas pizzeria's first Houston spot bakes up creative pies and late-night eats in Midtown

A popular Dallas-based pizzeria has opened its first Houston location. Zalat Pizza is now serving pizza, salads, and more from a location in Midtown (510 Gray St.).

Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pho Shizzle (chicken, red bell pepper, Sriracha and hoisin swirl). In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

The restaurant is also known for its late night hours. In Midtown, Zalat will stay open until midnight during the week and 4 am on the weekends.

“I know from growing up in Houston that Houstonians appreciate great food and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to the city," Nguyen said in a statement. "We are a no-frills brand that focuses on creating delicious, unique, high-quality pizzas for our customers.”

At a time when many restaurants are having difficulty hiring and retaining employees, Zalat rewards its workers. Known as Zealots, they receive full benefits, including participating in a 401k. After a year with the company, employees are eligible for equity — and a special Zalat tattoo.

While the Midtown location is both the company's first Houston outpost and its first outside of the Dallas area, it won't be the last. Recently named one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Hot Concepts” for 2021, the 17-unit chain has plans for continued growth. Expect more details on where in the months ahead.