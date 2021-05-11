Stately Houston restaurant lands new outpost in scenic Woodlands destination

Dill pickle dip and XXL pancakes are coming to The Woodlands. State Fare Kitchen & Bar will open its third Houston-area location in Hughes Landing.

Slated to open in late 2021, State Fare will occupy the former California Pizza Kitchen space in Hughes Landing's "Restaurant Row," where it will join establishments such as Fogo de Chao, Del Friscos Grille, and Truluck's. Design firm Gensler, who created the company's Sugar Land location, will oversee the buildout.

Like its siblings in Memorial and Sugar Land, The Woodlands location will feature an expansive patio. Diners will have a view of Lake Woodlands, and the patio will also serve as a venue for enjoying the area's seasonal Rock The Row concert series.

Open since 2016, State Fare has earned acclaim for its take on classic Texas comfort food. The menu includes over 70 items ranging from burgers and salads to shareable items and hearty entrees like chicken fried steak, shrimp and grits, and steak. In particular, State Fare has become known for its decadent brunch, which features oversized biscuits and off the menu boards loaded with chicken, waffles, and more.

In addition to its food, State Fare is also known for its extensive cocktail offerings. Expect Bloody Mary flights on the weekends, plus a selection of frozen cocktails and other boozy concoctions at all other times.

“State Fare Kitchen & Bar has a unique culinary flair that cannot be found in any other local restaurant brand," Omar Khan, president and CEO of State Fare owner Culinary Khancepts, said in a statement. "I’m excited to share that and be a part of The Woodlands community. The Hughes Landing location is a first-class development that perfectly aligns with our brand and vision.”

Culinary Khancepts acquired State Fare in 2018. The company opened a Sugar Land location in July 2020.