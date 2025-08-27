SHADE SHIFT
5 Houston salons showcasing fall's hottest nail design trends
A seasonal shift means more than swapping sundresses for layered looks. Nails deserve the same refresh. Fall shades lean into moody vibes with color palettes including espresso brown, inky blues, and deep reds. This year's trends prove that a good mani is any outfit's finishing touch.
Here are five looks that are showing up everywhere this fall, along with the Houston spots to nail them.
Cat-Eye Nails
Chrome had its moment. Now it's cat-eye nails, using a magnetic gel polish that is manipulated by a magnet to create a gemstone-like velvety vibe. The darker the color choice, the moodier the effect. Gloss Nail Bar on West Gray offers many of the most current trends, including cat-eye.
Gloss Nail Bar makes magnetic cat-eye nails pop this fall. Photo courtesy of @glossnail.sophie/Instagram
Soap Nails
Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie popularized the clean girl aesthetic on TikTok, and the fresh look is here to stay. Think "no-makeup makeup," but for nails. Soap Nails stay sheer and clean with shades like light pink, lavender, or milky white. Intended to give a fresh-from-the-spa feel, this fall trend looks freshest on shorter, squoval nails. Paloma Beauty specializes in non-toxic products that complement this minimalist look perfectly.
Paloma Beauty perfects the clean Soap Nail aesthetic in Houston.Photo courtesy of Paloma Beauty/Instagram
Bold French Manicure
There is no denying that a classic French manicure will never go out of style; however, the familiar look is getting a bold makeover. This season, expect reds, blues, and even animal prints, plus thin colored outlines provide a pop of color to an otherwise traditional manicure. Founded by Nikki Tran, Le Bijou Nail Salon and Spa in the Galleria is a go-to for a bold choice on the classics.
Le Bijou Nail Salon adds a bold twist to the French.Photo courtesy of Le Bijou Nail Salon/Instagram
Deep, Rich Colors
Forget pumpkin spice and embrace the colors of fall with deep reds, blues, burgundy, and chocolate browns. These shades flatter oval or square nails and are easy to find from polish staples like OPI, Essie, and CND. For a cleaner option, try Milk + Honey in River Oaks, which offers a "Healthy Gel Manicure" sans some of the harsh chemicals found in traditional products.
Milk + Honey delivers deep fall shades with a clean finish.Photo courtesy of OPI/Instagram
Polka Dots
Seen on celebrities including Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter this summer, the polka dot nail trend will carry straight through to fall. Swap bright hues for browns, crimson, or navy and try it over a French or a cat-eye manicure to up the glam factor even more. Milano Nail Spa, known for being one of the largest in Houston, can easily replicate this look at any of its Houston-area locations.
Milano Nail Spa brings playful polka dots into autumn style.Photo courtesy of Milano Nail Spa Heights/Instagram