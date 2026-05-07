In Houston, May isn't just about rising temperatures; it's also about rising retail temptations. New stores are debuting, summer collections are dropping, and Mother's Day is right around the corner. This means there is just the right amount of pressure added to every shopping trip, and no one is judging if you walk in for one thing and leave with three.
To make things easier, we’ve rounded up a curated list of the best places to shop this month in Houston.
Cavender’s Boot City
Shoppers looking for Western wear will have a new option with Cavender's Boot City's new 20,000 square-foot location in Katy at 5724 Katy Mills Circle. The store will offer a wide selection of handcrafted western boots, and a full lineup of men’s, women’s, and children’s hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and apparel.
Christy Lynn
Houston-based brand Christy Lynn is releasing its High Summer 2026 collection, Serein. It is the brand's first foray into swimwear with a capsule collection of kaftans, breezy dresses, and swimwear inspired by California wine country and summer travel.
Draper James x Monica Rich Kosann
Reese Witherspoon and fine jeweler Monica Rich Kosann collaborated on a locket perfect for Mother's Day gifting. The limited-edition sterling silver locket features Draper James' signature Cabana Blue stripe enamel and opens to hold two personal photos. The locket is available at Draper James' boutique in The Woodlands.
Edikted
California-based fashion brand Edikted has officially landed in Houston with its first Texas storefront, now open at The Galleria on level two near Nordstrom. Known for its trend-forward, streetwear-inspired pieces, the brand first launched in 2020 as an e-commerce platform and has quickly built a loyal following among style-savvy shoppers.
Francis Valentine
Frances Valentine recently partnered with fashion content creator and Atlantic-Pacific founder Blair Eadie on a Spring capsule collection. The collection features 13 new styles, including statement dresses, a standout skirt-and-jacket combo, and four handbags. The Frances Valentine x Atlantic-Pacific collection is available at Frances Valentine’s River Oaks District boutique.
Hotel Saint Augustine
A one-stop shop for gifts every mom will enjoy, Hotel Saint Augustine is hosting a special Mother’s Day Market on Sunday, May 10, from 12-4 pm, featuring rare plants, vintage treasures, and beautifully-crafted finds from a number of local makers.
Houston Premium Outlets
Sephora and Timberland will be opening this month at Houston Premium Outlets. Located near Vuori, Sephora shoppers can snag fan-favorite brands like Saie, Summer Fridays, Kerastase, and affordable picks from Sephora Collection. Timberland, located near Victoria’s Secret, is known for creating rugged outdoor gear for men, women, and children.
Loro Piana
In River Oaks District, Italian brand Loro Piana is dropping its new Resort 2026 collection on Wednesday, May 6. The collection will feature the Traveler Vest made for transitional weather and summer travel, and the Ida Shirt with a sleek profile and tailored from Twisted Linen Flower Raso for a smooth look and feel.
Miron Crosby
The luxury brand is launching a new boot just in time for Mother's Day. The Paisano boot is the exact pair co-founder Sarah wore on her wedding day last fall – designed by her sister and fellow co-founder Lizzie as a surprise for the occasion. The boots are available online and at Miron Crosby's River Oaks boutique.
Mirth
Houston-based brand Mirth recently debuted its third Spring collection, Sana (meaning “radiance” or "brilliance" in Arabic). The collection, inspired by the golden light that washes over Luxor at sunset, features bold reds and block prints with lightweight pieces for easy warm-weather dressing.
ParkerJoe
Clothing boutique ParkerJoe recently opened a new location at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land. Exclusively for boys, the brand is bringing a collection of luxury clothing, shoes, accessories, and more to its third Houston storefront.
South to North
Agua by Agua Bendita returns to South to North in Autry Park with its Spring/Summer 2026 and Resort 2026 collections, along with two special Mother’s Day activations. On May 6, Carroll Cartwright of Neatly & Co. will host a sip-and-shop, and on May 7, interior designer Monica Amariz will host a cocktail hour and fashion presentation at Casa Amariz. Colombian brand Andrés Otálora will also be available at South to North with a personal appearance by the designer on May 20.
Splendid
Available at its Highland Village boutique and Nordstrom, Splendid recently dropped its SunSoft Collection, designed for Houston summers. SunSoft introduces an all-new UPF 50+ fabrication that's lightweight, breathable, and made for all-day wear. The collection features effortless warm-weather staples - from long and short sleeve tees to midi skirts and wide-leg pants, crafted in the ultra-soft silhouettes Splendid is known for.
Zadok Jewelers
With Mother’s Day around the corner, Zadok Jewelers is hosting a full-on shopping experience from May 1–10. Customers can enjoy mimosa and coffee bars, hand-picked florals, and complimentary valet and access to stylists. Zadok is also hosting a series of May trunk shows featuring brands including Dinh Van, Piranesi, Phillips House, Walters Faith, Nouvel Heritage, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Pasquale Bruni, and Messika. More information on dates and times is available here.