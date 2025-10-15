coming swiftly
Tex-Mex and craft coffee coming to historic Heights development
Houston real estate developers Radom Capital and Triten Real Estate Partners have announced the first two restaurants coming to The Swift BLDG, their new mixed-use project in the historic Swift & Company Packing Plant that’s located near the Heights Hike & Bike Trail.
They are:
- Escalante’s: The Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant
- Merit Coffee: The San Antonio-based coffee shop and roaster
Founded in 1993 by Pat Torres and Kopi Vogiatzis, Escalante’s is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare such as outside skirt steak fajitas, house made flour and corn tortillas, tableside guacamole, and its signature queso blanco, as well as the fan favorite Bavarian cream–filled churros. A full selection of margaritas, beer, and wine rounds out the experience. At Swift, Escalante’s will occupy a 4,500-square-foot space with two patios.
“Each of our restaurant spaces takes on unique elements from the communities they serve, and this one is no different,” said John Iannucci, CEO of Mas Mex, Escalante’s parent company. “It’s an honor to share Escalante’s heritage in a place that carries more than five decades of rich history itself. Our family recipes and authentic Tex-Mex traditions have made the brand popular with residents in communities across the city. We’re appreciative of the opportunity to expand into one of Houston’s most up-and-coming and family-friendly areas.”
As CultureMap reported last week, Merit is making its debut in the Houston market with an outpost at Swift as well as a former Starbucks location near West U. Merit’s physical locations are built with their neighborhoods in mind, giving patrons a place to come everyday. In addition to all the usual espresso beverages, the shop is known for speciality items such as the cereal milk cold brew topped with crushed Fruity Pebbles cereal, strawberry matcha, and hot and iced teas.
“We’re beyond excited to finally bring the Merit café experience to Houston,” added Merit CEO Bill Ellis. “This is something our customers have been asking for, and we’re thrilled to create new community spaces where our guests can enjoy world-class coffee, thoughtfully designed environments, and genuine connection.”
The Swift BLDG is expected to open next fall.Courtesy of Radom Capital
On track to open to the public in fall 2026, The Swift BLDG will offer more than 30,000 square feet of office space along with 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail tenants. The two companies previously partnered on M-K-T, the Heights mixed-use development that’s near the Swift project. Radom is known for a number of other Houston developments, including the Montrose Collective and the historic Tower Theater property and its adjacent buildings.
“We’re thrilled to announce these exciting additions to the Heights dining scene. We cannot wait for Houstonians to welcome Merit to the city. We’re honored they selected Swift for [one of] their first locations,” said Radom Capital’s Barton Kelly said. “Houston cannot get enough Tex-Mex and we know the Heights will embrace Escalante’s at Swift.”