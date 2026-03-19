The time has come to celebrate the 10 nominees for Bartender of the Year in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
While we recognize chefs in two different categories, bartenders are the only front of house workers who are eligible for a Tastemaker Award. While it can be hard to get to know a server or a manager, bar patrons tend to build long-term relationships with their bartenders, even following them from one job to the next.
While all of this year’s nominees have skills in craft cocktails, it’s their ability to build relationships with their customers that truly stands out. That’s why our panel of expert judges selected them as the best of the best.
Who will win? Find out at our Tastemaker Awards ceremony April 16 at Silver Street Studios. Dine on bites from this year’s nominees, sip cocktails from our sponsors, and witness as we reveal the winners. Buy your tickets now. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets remain. VIP tickets offer early entry, valet parking, and more perks. All tickets will sell out before the event, so don't wait.
Here are the 10 nominees for Bartender of the Year:
Alejandro Medina, Bludorn Hospitality
The Anvil veteran is responsible for the cocktail programs at all four of the group’s restaurants. Although he’s primarily focused on staff training and menu development, he still shows up behind the bar as his schedule permits. Visit Bar Bludorn to sample his creations for the restaurant’s martini happy hour.
Brandon Choate, Nancy's Hustle
It’s been about a year since the bartender took over the cocktail program at the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. During that time, he’s tweaked the cocktail menu by putting seasonal spins on classics and matching flavors to the restaurant’s butter-drenched cuisine.
Chad Matson, Lee's
Patrons will frequently find Matson working the room at this Rice Village cocktail bar. He’s friendly demeanor sets the tone for Lee’s warm service, which has made it a destination for cocktail fans from across the city. Picking a favorite drink from the Lee’s menu is tricky, but Matson’s blood orange margarita is particularly must try.
Cory Martin, Montrose Grocer
As anyone who’s been to this wine shop/bar knows, the vibes are immaculate. Martin sets the tone for that atmosphere — both by engaging with customers about which glass or bottle they’re most likely to enjoy and by picking just the right album from the thousands of records that fill Montrose Grocer’s shelves. Be sure to ask him which rosé pairs best with the bar’s Sunday night live jazz sessions.
Craig Mickle, Baso
A steady presence behind the bar, Mickle’s cocktails utilize many of the same ingredients that Baso’s chefs use in their dishes. For example, the strawberries that sweeten the menu’s endive salad show up in the Astro Boy cocktail, where they’re paired with sherry and fresno chile peppers. Working closely with the kitchen not only ensures a cohesive experience for diners, it also helps reduce waste.
Jacki Schromm, Donna's
After stints at Anvil and Reserve 101, Bobby Heugel partnered with Schromm to open Donna’s, the lively new cocktail bar that’s been a smash hit since it opened in November. One staple of the menu is Schroom’s “Jackie’s martini,” which is made with a 50-50 mix of gin with Cocchi Americano and Dolin Blanc vermouth. It’s smoother and has a lower ABV than a traditional martini, which means patrons can drink a couple more and stay a little longer
Javier Ruano, BCN
Creating cocktails that meet the level of chef Luis Roger’s cooking is tricky, but Ruano meets the challenge. The restaurant’s signature gin and tonics feature carefully-selected combinations of gins, tonics, and seasonal ingredients to create drinks that are both eye-catching and delicious. Plus, he delivers the kind of polished service diners expect from a restaurant with a Michelin star.
Josh Alden, Bandista
A veteran of bars such as Refuge and Reserve 101, Alden has the necessary skills to craft drinks worthy of Bandista’s intimate environment and premium prices. More than knowledge of flavors and spirits, it’s his warm personality that’s made him a perennial nominee in this category.
Julia Miles, Refuge
As one of Refuge’s veteran bartenders, Miles’ cheerful attitude makes newcomers feel like regulars and regulars feel like old friends. While the work is serious — Refuge’s cocktails can be pretty complex — Miles understands that the end goal is not to show off how much effort went into the drink — it’s to show customers a good time.
Peter Jahnke, Catbirds
As Bobby Heugel’s business partner at both Catbirds and the Blue Lagoon Club, Jahnke is more likely to serve his customers a beer and a shot than a complex cocktail. Both bars have a casual environment and a lengthy roster of regulars, all of whom appreciate that Jahnke’s calm demeanor helps set the tone for places where friends and colleagues go for respite after a long day.
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The Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Houston by Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, NTX LVL Event, Shutto and more to be announced. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.
Photo by Christian Niklaus
Julia Miles, Refuge.