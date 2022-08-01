Where to shop in Houston right now: 15 must-hit spots for August

The start of August means one last vacation to close out the summer, back-to-school shopping, and a tax-free weekend (Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7).

This month’s roundup features boutiques and pop-ups that will help students get prepped for the new school year. Locals searching for that perfect White Linen Night fit this week need look no further than to a hometown favorite. Plus, boutiques around the city are getting ready for fall.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie recently announced its collaboration with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program. Through Sunday, August 7, Anthropologie invites shoppers to recycle their denim at the Highland Village and CityCentre locations for $20 off a new, full-price jean purchase of $100 or more. Any type of denim apparel can be dropped off, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more, as long as it’s made of 90 percent cotton or greater. Anthropologie’s first-ever denim circularity program aims to turn old denim into something new. The brand is accepting denim drop-offs through August 31.

Carla Valencia Design

The father-daughter duo is getting students ready for the new school year with two pop-ups. Join them Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3 at Frock Shop (9135 Katy Freeway, Suite 104) and on Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5 at Paris Texas (1341 S. Voss Rd).

Chloe Dao

Chloe Dao always knows how to master the dress code. For the annual White Linen Night in the Heights, a neighborhood-wide event held Saturday, August 6 from 6-10 pm, the Project Runway champion has several tops, rompers, and dresses for the occasion. The Side Cut Out Romper and V-Neck Open Back Maxi will be your best bet for the outdoor festivities.

Dovie

Tablescaping doesn’t have to be complicated thanks to Dovie’s modern heirlooms and curated collections of artisan goods. An easy way to brighten up the table is with a new tablecloth. We love the rich hues and block print in the Sakha Red tablecloth. Shop a mix of seasonal and go-to gifts as well as jewelry and apparel online or in-person at The Pop-Up Co-Op at M-K-T Heights.

her and reese

Founded in October 2018, her and reese was committed to offering women the latest trends at an affordable price, without compromising on quality. The husband and wife team, Christina and J.J., opened the brick-and-mortar in May 2021 at the Stomping Grounds, a community entertainment, shopping, dining, and events venue in Garden Oaks. Shop women’s apparel and accessories, gifts, and more.

intelligent elixirs

Exfoliation is a must in every skincare routine but the key is to not over-exfoliate. The Citrus Facial Scrub from intelligent elixirs provides gentle-yet-effective exfoliation through both physical (via eco-friendly hydrated silica) and chemical (via naturally occurring AHA’s from apple fruit extract) exfoliation. The clean, clinically driven, and cruelty-free product can be found at various Central Market locations in Houston.



Kendra Scott

From statement pieces to everyday favorites, Kendra Scott has the styles for your every back-to-school, recruitment, or game-day look.

Additionally, the jewelry brand has teamed up with Summersalt on an exclusive swimwear collection filled with bold colors and sophisticated silhouettes, perfect to pair with your summer jewels from the brand’s Vacation Edit. The collection features Summersalt's best-selling swim styles reimagined with delicate gold chain details and the limited-edition print inspired by the Kendra Scott summer collection's best-selling stone — the Bronze Veined Turquoise Magnesite Red Oyster. This exclusive collaboration drop includes bikini tops and bottoms, one piece, and a cover-up. Prices range from $60-$125.

Marc Jacobs

New York-based designer Marc Jacobs is making his Texas debut this year with the opening of a boutique in the Galleria in late summer. Located on Level 1 near The Galleria Financial Center, the 3,094 square-foot boutique will include a full expansion of the line, including handbags, accessories, fragrances, ready-to-wear selections, and men’s and women’s shoes.

Mejuri

Canadian-based jewelry brand Mejuri is heading to the Bayou City. Opening this summer in the bustling Montrose Collective, Houstonians can expect stylish pieces at affordable prices. Kathy Maldonado of Radom Capital, the developer behind Montrose Collective, tells CultureMap exclusively that the store will span some 1,500 square feet.

Q Clothier

The custom menswear brand invites existing and prospective clients to give their gently worn business attire a second chance to make a first impression by donating to the company’s annual Summer Clothing Drive benefiting organizations like Family Gateway, Salvation Army, and more. Donations are distributed to disadvantaged men, providing them necessary attire to help continue their upward path.

As a thank you, Q Clothier will offer 15-percent discount on any purchase at its Shops at Arrive location (2800 Kirby Dr., Suite B124), as well as its sibling store, Rye 51.

Reformation

Women's clothing and accessory brand Reformation has opened its doors in the new Montrose Collective. The Houston store marks the brand’s 30th brick and mortar.



Reformation was created in 2009 by former model Yale Aflalo and has built it’s approach around being sustainable and eco-friendly. The Reformation motto: “Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2.” Today, Reformation is an established favorite among celebrity clientele and the fashion-forward, celebrated for their feminine silhouettes and figure-flattering styles, and ethical approach.

Source Vitál Apothecary

The clean skincare brand has everything Houstonians need to beat the triple-digit heat. As the summer wraps up and last-minute pool parties, pick up the Mineral Facial Sunscreen, an all-natural, non-toxic SPF 20 sunscreen featuring soothing aloe vera leaf extract and moisturizing Vitamin E. After a hot day at the beach, soothe your skin with the Matcha Cool Facial Mask. Curated with matcha and botanical extracts, the lightweight formula was created to quench dry and irritated skin.

Susana Vega Jewelry

The Venezuelan-born jewelry designer just launched a capsule collection, titled A Pearly Summer. Dubbing it the “must-have” pieces for summer, the capsule collection features the Ora small ear cuff, lined with pearls, in a variety of hues.

A proud moment for Vega comes this August with the latest Vogue Mexico issue, featuring Gloria Estefan and her daughter, Emily, on the cover. Inside the editorial, the Cuban superstar is wearing a red Carolina Herrera dress and jewels by Susana Vega.

Threadfare Children’s Boutique

School starts this month and new outfits are sure to calm the first-day nerves. The mother-daughter-owned shop stocks a variety of brands for girls and boys, ages newborn through tween. Some of the popular brands they have in-store and online are Jellycat, Rylee + Cru, Sophie & Lucas, Native Shoes, Tender Leaf Toys, and more. The family-owned boutique has unique outfits and gifts for any occasion.

Thrifted Threads

Laith Awad started Thrifted Threads at the age of 18 and launched the e-commerce site in November 2020. Today, the “not your average thrift shop” has a newly opened brick-and-mortar store at 2606 S. Shepherd Dr. Awad is not new to the industry; his family has worked in the wholesale business of second-hand clothing since 1998. Additionally, he is a partner of Flamingos Vintage in Austin, a popular vintage shop that sells by the pound.

At Thrifted Threads, Houstonians can expect complimentary ice cream every day. Awad aims to give shoppers the ultimate second-hand shopping experience. He tells CultureMap that this was a true passion project. “Shopping second-hand helps you be able to dress in cool and unique styles,” he says.