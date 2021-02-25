Home » Fashion + Beauty
chloe's cool new spot

Houston's Project Runway champion sets up stylish new shop in The Heights

Chloe Dao
Chloe Dao is set to open a mini design studio at M-K-T Heights. Photo courtesy of Chloe Dao

The winner of Project Runway Season 2, Chloe Dao, is opening a mini design studio in Houston’s M-K-T Heights. Houstonians can expect to shop a curated selection of cocktail and eveningwear as well as her Safely Sip masks.

Dao, in a press release, says she is “super excited”  to be a part of the M-K-T family, surrounded by other female entrepreneurs.

Her M-K-T studio, located in Building 1 of the mixed-use development (600 N. Shepherd Dr.), will offer a behind the scenes opportunity of her design process — from inception to completion.

“We all bring a different energy that creates great synergy among us that creates a great shopping experience for all,” said Dao in a statement.

The beloved local designer continues to operate the Dao Chloe Dao Boutique, formerly known as Lot 8, in Rice Village (6127 Kirby Dr.). She has been a fixture in the Houston style scene, offering up sweet T-shirts with a heart and chic masks during COVID. 

