Chic NYC brand Marc Jacobs bags first full-line store in Texas with new Houston boutique

Fashion extraordinaire Marc Jacobs is ushering in a new era of effortless chic in Houston. The New York-based designer’s highly anticipated Texas debut, slated for late summer in the Galleria, marks the first full-line expansion into Texas.

Spanning 3,094 square feet and located on Level 1 (near The Galleria Financial Center), the boutique will be neighbored by Tag Heuer and Nespresso.

Shoppers can expect a true full expansion of the brand’s line: including handbags, accessories, fragrances, ready-to-wear selections, and men’s, and women’s shoes.

“Incorporating designer Marc Jacobs to the Galleria further enhances our vigorous assortment of fashion-forward offerings that can only be found here,” says Chris Lane, director of marketing for the Galleria. “With the arrival of Jacobs’ diverse products and inclusive brand, there’s an even more compelling reason to stop in and shop.”

Founded in 1985 by Jacobs, a former creative director at Louis Vuitton, the NYC brand has grown to a global presence, popular for its design and affordability. Jacobs has launched ready-to-wear lines, handbags, fragrances, cosmetic collections, and book launches.