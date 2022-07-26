Celebrity favorite international jewelry brand drops into hot Montrose development

A pioneering and popular international jewelry brand is headed to Houston for its first location in the city.

Mejuri, the Canadian company that disrupted the jewelry industry with innovative drop models (launching short collections quickly to create buzz and demand) and a women-first approach, will open in the hot Montrose Collective this summer.

Kathy Maldonado of Radom Capital, the developer behind Montrose Collective, tells CultureMap exclusively that the store will span some 1,500 square feet. Shoppers can expect the brand’s stylish-casual looks made for the everyday, with reasonable price points.

Given Mejuri’s ability to create FOMO with its limited-run lines, fans can most likely expect more drop pieces in-store here. The brand’s best sellers include its trademark, 18-karat gold pieces such as croissant-shaped earrings, simple gold necklaces, understated bracelets, and rings that come either in all gold or with gemstone accents.

Founded in Canada in 2015 by third-generation jeweler and entrepreneur Noura Sakkijha, the Mejuri quickly developed a faithful following with its clean designs, affordable prices, women-focused mentality (at least 80 percent of the company is female), and smart use of social media for drops; Mejuri boasts 1 million Instagram followers.

Since then, Mejuri has gained popularity with celebrities; notable fans include Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Oprah, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, and Bella Hadid, among others.

Always socially minded, the company launched The Mejuri Empowerment Fund in 2020, which assists higher education for underrepresented women as well as non-binary individuals.

Already one of Montrose’s biggest draws, the massive and walkable Montrose Collective is home to a dozen retail and dining destinations, boasting more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100,000 square feet of office space. Radom Capital is also behind familiar and noteworthy developments such as M-K-T Heights.