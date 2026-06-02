STYLISH SUMMER
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 hot drops for a summer refresh
Summer shopping season is officially in full swing, and Houston boutiques are providing plenty of reasons for a warm weather refresh. From new store openings and limited edition collaborations to Father's Day finds, these are the latest shopping happenings that deserve a spot on your radar this month.
A.L.C.
A.L.C.'s Summer 2026 collection just launched and is now available at River Oaks District. The lineup features natural and breathable fabrics, including viscose, linen, and cotton, in a vibrant mix of prints perfect for the season.
Baroque & Bloom
A new luxury fragrance boutique by Scent Split is now open in Houston’s Galleria area. Scent Split is the largest online destination for niche fragrances, specializing in hand-decanted original perfumes available in sample and travel sizes. The platform makes it easy to explore unique fragrances and find scents that resonate before investing in a full bottle.
Biscuit Home
Houston's go-to home accessories store recently partnered with Natalie Steen for a curated assortment of linens perfect for summer. The collection includes luxury cotton shams, sheets, duvet covers, and vanity bags.
Burdlife
The piercing pros at M-K-T Heights are offering free piercings every Wednesday beginning June 3. The service is free all day; customers only pay for their jewelry. Walk-ins and online reservations are welcome.
Cavender's Boot City
The Western-fashion superstore just launched their Americana Collection to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The curated selection focuses on wearable Western staples, including denim, hats, boots, and U.S.A.-made brands.
Tommy Bahama
Ready for long pool days or a beach vacation, Tommy Bahamas' newest clothing launch, available at the Galleria, includes innovative fabrics and a collaboration with designer John Robshaw, whose prints are featured on swimwear and resort wear. The women's swim collection also includes separates that are easy to mix and match with different styles to flatter all body types.
Tommy John
Perfect for Father's Day gifting, Tommy John recently launched a new campaign with premium Piqué polos, pants, shorts, and signature underwear. The new pants and shorts are designed with moisture-wicking fabric and UPF sun protection.
Hunter Bell
Just in time for the FIFA World Cup, Houston-based brand Hunter Bell is kicking off the summer with HB Athletic Club, a sporty capsule collection featuring styles such as a cropped jersey and a collaboration with Freya on a limited-edition hat. The brand has also recently unveiled its latest summer collection, packed with tropical vibes perfect for Houston's warm weather. The summer drop includes playful prints on dresses, matching sets, swimwear, and accessories.
Lucchese Bootmaker x Perini Ranch
Texas heritage brands Lucchese Bootmaker and Perini Ranch, the James Beard Award-winning steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, have partnered to offer a unique gift-with-purchase promotion for Father's Day. When customers spend $1,100 or more on two or more items, they will receive a Perini Ranch Cookbook and their Trio Spice Rub. This special promotion will run through June 20th, while supplies last, and will be available both online and in-store at Lucchese Bootmaker locations.
Miron Crosby
Luxury cowboy boot brand, Miron Crosby, just debuted a new addition to its handcrafted boot lineup: the Marianne Crimson. A romantic take on vintage rodeo style, Marianne is a retro-inspired shorty cowboy boot in crimson. The silhouette features the brand's signature scalloped collar and elevated stitch detailing.
Swarovski
Swarovski is now open in Houston Premium Outlets. Shoppers can stock up on the brand's precision-cut crystal jewelry, accessories, home décor, and fashion embellishments. The new boutique is located near Michael Kors in Neighborhood 2
Zadok Jewelers x The Studio Mayfair
Zadok Jewelers has partnered with The Studio Mayfair, the custom tailoring house founded by Sterling Dio, for a limited-time residency inside the Nina Magon Lounge at Zadok's Post Oak boutique. Through June 16, Zadok Jewelers and The Studio Mayfair will offer made-to-order suiting alongside a curated selection of fine jewelry and timepieces from Zadok Jewelers, including Sterling Dio’s personal jewelry picks designed to complement modern tailoring. Appointments are by reservation only.