Favorite Houston fashion boutique with local appeal relocates to buzzy Heights mixed-use hub

A well-known Houston style house has just made a big move from one buzzy neighborhood to another. The Pop-Up Co-Op, a familiar stop for fashionistas hunting for eclectic looks, has relocated from its original location at the Shops at Arrive in Upper Kirby to the hot mixed-use M-K-T Heights development.

Fans of the store can now find it t M-K-T’s Building 1 (on the corner of N. Shepherd Drive and 6th Street) between the powerhouse fashion boutique Chloe Dao. As always, the shop will offer up women’s fashions and accessories along with unique art and home decor. As regulars are aware, the collective specifically sources from local designers and artists with a special focus on female-driven businesses.

That means unique and often one-of-a-kind items, from lingerie and swimwear to handmade jewelry, kimonos, and even upcycled vintage China. Brands will include Alice d ’Italia, Shop 1988, Kimono Zulu, Verameat, Primecut Handbags, and Tutu & Lilli, per a press release.

The store is the brainchild of Cara Carbajal, who channeled her more than 20 years of retail experience into cultivating her unique collection at area pop-ups around town, and later, creating her own brick-and-mortar storefront. As CultureMap previously reported, Carbajal has always had an eye for local talent and giving back to the community.

“I love the sense of community at M-K-T. The center focuses on supporting small, local brands and businesses which is the same focus I had when starting The Pop-Up Co-Up,” Carbajal said in a statement. “It’s a perfect fit. Not to mention, most of the boutiques surrounding my new location are female owned, providing us with an ideal on-site community of like-minded women.”

For information about available brands, store hours, and more visit the official site.