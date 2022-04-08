Where to shop in Houston right now: 11 must-hit spots for April

April in Houston means the shopping season is heating up for spring and summer. This offers plenty of new opportunities for Houstonians to refresh their wardrobes, from newly opened local boutiques to the Nutcracker Market’s Spring show.

Here’s the lowdown on what’s happening this month in Houston’s retail scene.

Accel Lifestyle

Focusing on the Earth, Accel Lifestyle is changing how clothes are made. From fiber to finished garment, all materials are sourced and made in the United States. Founder and CEO, Megan Eddings visits every factory partner to ensure all workers are protected against unfair employment practices and conditions.

The brand launched with anti-stink, bacteria-free t-shirts for women and men. Eddings quickly pivoted to using her proprietary fabric to create face masks when the novel coronavirus pandemic broke, and now, the line has launched a ‘Forever Jogger,’ which is made from recycled plastic water bottles and organic cotton.

Chic Boutique

The the wildly popular annual fundraiser/fashion frenzy benefitting Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary is back. Here, savvy shoppers can practically steal luxe items from Chanel, Gucci, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and more with prices starting at $1 (yes, $1). Attendees pay a $20 donation at the door and then can make a beeline for couture, shoes, bags, and accessories offered up by the city’s best-dressed ladies. Plan to arrive early — lines can get long.

Christy Lynn

Acclaimed Houston-based designer Christy Lynn has opened an atelier in Montrose, at 306 Avondale St. The historic home has been transformed into a venue to also host other local businesses in thoughtful collaborations.

“My vision is that our showroom will create a welcoming space full of inspiration and love from the Christy Lynn family,” owner and designer Christy Lynn said in a statement.

Grace Loves Lace

The Australian bridal brand has opened its 21st showroom - and second Texas outpost - in the bustling M-K-T Heights destination. Grace Loves Lace’s founder and creative director, Megan Ziems, notes Houston brides-to-be have been traveling to the Dallas location and expressed their desire for a space closer to home. “

We design each and every gown for the Grace woman — a woman of style, substance, and passion - and we know these women are in abundance in Houston,” Ziems says in a statement.

Hemline

The boho-chic women’s boutique has opened its sixth Houston storefront at 1391 S. Voss Rd. Nestled in the shopping center at Woodway and S. Voss Road, neighboring two local hotspots Paris Texas Apparel Co. and Emerson Sloan, this contemporary boutique will include apparel, shoes, and accessories for women of all ages, including Misa Los Angeles, Dolce Vita, and local womenswear line Hunter Bell NYC.

Houstonians can celebrate with the New Orleans-based brand at its Grand Opening event on Friday, April 15 from 10 am to 6 pm. Expect giveaways, drinks, and treats. Shoppers will also receive a free gift with purchase over $200.

Nike by CITYCENTRE

Now open at 822 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 106, Nike by CITYCENTRE promises a digitally enhanced outpost. The 5,298 square-foot store will pay particular attention to female shoppers who can enjoy one-on-one styling sessions, product knowledge with store athletes, and bra fitting.

Shoppers can also utilize Nike’s SNKRS PASS on the Nike SNKRS App, which uses GPS location to determine if a nearby Nike location has their preferred style available in their size.

Nutcracker Market

The Nutcracker Market’s Spring show is happening today, Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10 at NRG Center. A smaller version of November’s big holiday market, this event brings shoppers new trends for the warmer spring and summer months, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and gourmet food.

Local handbag line Hide and Chic Shop and jewelry line BURDLIFE are new to the spring market. Other returning local spots include Brenda Grands Jewelry, Christina Greene, Kendra Scott, Manready Mercantile, and Mirta Tummino Studio.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie brand recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in The Galleria. Following its first two retail locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Savage X Fenty selected the Bayou City for its third retail experience.

The store boasts five distinct rooms — Ripple, Logo, Swirl, Video, and Evergreen where shoppers are guided through interactive experiences and photo worthy moments. The unique concept also features a one-of-a-kind mannequin wall celebrating all body types and furthering its commitment to inclusivity.

Additionally, the fitting rooms are equipped with digital kiosk installations that will allow the consumer to scan products, view the pricing, and browse similar products.

Vincent Darré x OKA

Renowned Parisian designer Vincent Darré has collaborated with OKA on a four-piece capsule collection of furniture and accessories, which initially launched on OKA's site, and is now available in-store.

A shared appreciation of color, pattern, and detail led to the collaboration. The four flamboyant pieces – the Lyric Console Table, XIV Mirror, Spiral Lamp and Gemini Vase – are a striking balance between old and new, with classical design elements crafted from marble, brass, wood, and ceramic presented in a contemporary monochrome color palette.

Warby Parker

Popular eyewear brand Warby Parker has opened its sixth store in Houston at Baybrook Mall. With holistic vision care, this location will make it easier for Friendswood residents to shop for glasses, contacts, and more.

The store will offer eye exams and carry a full assortment of sun and optical eyewear as well as the brand’s daily contact lenses, Scout by Warby Parker.

Zadok Jewelers

Save the date for a fine jewelry trunk show and piercing event. On Friday, April 22, from 10 to 6 pm, receive a free piercing from West Ave Plastic Surgery with a minimum of $200 purchase. Shop Zoe Chicco’s new pieces, including earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are available. (The Champagne Bar, upstairs at Zadok, 1801 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100.)