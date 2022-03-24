Famed designer of world's 'most-pinned wedding dress' graces Houston with first showroom

Attention, blushing Houston brides-to-be: one of the world’s most popular wedding dress designers has opened an elegant new showroom in a bustling Heights development.

Grace Loves Lace, the Australian brand famous as “the world’s most-pinned wedding dress” on Pinterest, has unveiled its 21st showroom — and second Texas locale— in the buzzy M-K-T Heights destination. Grace Loves Lace’s founder and creative director, Megan Ziems, pointed to an influx of Houston brides-to-be traveling to the current Dallas location and expressing their desire for a space closer to home, as the impetus for her decision to open in the Bayou City.

“We design each and every gown for the Grace woman — a woman of style, substance and passion — and we know these women are in abundance in Houston,” Ziems said in a statement.

About the whole “most-pinned” phenomenon: The independent Aussie bridal brand rocketed to fame after one of its iconic gowns (a dress dubbed The Hollie, named for Ziems’ sister) was pinned more than 2.5 million times on Pinterest. Since then, Ziems (known as a rock star in the industry) and company have turned their attention to brick-and-mortar stores around the globe, the company adds in a statement.

Houston brides-to-be can book an appointment online at the new M-K-T showroom and are encouraged to bring friends, sip something sparkling, and, naturally, take lots of photos. Expect a laid-back and luxe aesthetic at the store, which boasts modern, polished concrete, white curtains, and accents of raw woods and natural fabrics.

Showing no signs of slowing, Grace and Lace plans four more U.S showrooms by September, making 25 stores worldwide, a press release notes.

Grace Loves Lace; M-K-T Heights, 600 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite 136. Open seven days a week; book appointments here.