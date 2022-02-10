Boho-chic women's boutique strolls into buzzy Woodway shopping hub

A buzzy boutique boasting oh-so-NOLA vibes is headed to an equally buzzy Houston shopping hub. Hemline, the fashion-forward women’s clothing store founded in New Orleans, will open its sixth location on Woodway this spring.

The new locale (1391 S. Voss Rd.) will be nestled in the shopping center at Woodway and S. Voss Road, neighboring familiar clothing spots Paris Texas Apparel Co and Emerson Sloan.

Shoppers can expect a variety of boho-chic apparel, shoes, and accessories for ladies of all ages. Highlighted brands include Misa Los Angeles, Dolce Vita, Sofia, Hunter Bell NYC, and Cami NYC.

The new Woodway outpost is considered a much-needed contemporary boutique for the Memorial, Tanglewood, and Briargrove neighborhoods. It joins Houston presences in River Oaks, The Heights, Rice Village, CityCentre, and The Woodlands.=

“We have a very engaging community here at Hemline,” said franchisee Shannon Martin in a statement. “Our approach to customer service is something that sets us apart. It’s more of a tailored shopping experience that you can enjoy with three generations than it is ‘just another boutique.’”

Martin is a Louisiana native who worked for Hemline for five years before opening her first franchise, Hemline CityCentre four years ago. She also owns Hemline Heights, which opened in March 2020.

Hemline currently operates 30 other locations in seven states, including home base Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.