Snappy eyewear brand Warby Parker makes a spectacle with new Houston location

Innovative, snappy, and good-hearted, eyeglass brand Warby Parker has been a hit with the fashionable and charitable crowd since it launched in 2010. Now, locals in the Baybrook area can make a spectacle at the brand’s sixth Houston-area location, opening Saturday, March 26 at Baybook Mall.

Shoppers here can look for the brand’s glasses, contacts, and more. Eyewear options include the new Gallery Edition and Sculpted Series collections, the Warby Parker brand of daily contact lenses (Scout by Warby Parker), and third-party contacts, per an announcement.

For those who dread eye exams, Warby Parker offers customers ar Virtual Vision Test, which is an app that allows users to update both glasses and contact lens prescriptions (if eligible) using an iPhone X.

On-theme for the stylish brand, the Baybrook location will feature custom, in-store art by José Antonio Roda Martínez.

Well-known among the glasses-wearing public as an online one-stop shop that would send people five pairs of frames to try on, offering both those and the necessary prescriptions for relatively inexpensive rates, the company had been quietly, concurrently, building its brick-and-mortar business. The new Baybrook shop marks the 15th in Texas.

Noted for its charity, Warby Parker distributes a pair of glasses to a person in need for every pair of Warby Parker purchased; to date, over 8 million pairs have been distributed, the company states in a press materials.

---

Warby Parker - Baybrook; 700 Baybrook Mall. For hours and more information, visit the Baybrook store online.