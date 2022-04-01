Steal hot looks from Chanel, Gucci, and more at this annual Houston fashion frenzy

Late-night shopping for haute looks for cheap online is fun and all (take The Real Real, for example), but nothing beats the ability to comb through racks and try on designer looks in person — especially when said designer looks are up to 90 percent off.

Such is the case with the wildly popular Chic Boutique, the annual fundraiser/fashion frenzy benefitting Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary. Savvy shoppers can practically steal luxe items from Chanel, Gucci, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and more with prices starting at $1 (yes, $1).

The beloved (and often jam-packed) event opens Wednesday, April 13 and runs through April 16 at the Chic Boutique showroom (Weslayan Plaza, 5510 Weslayan St.). Attendees pay a $20 donation at the door and then can make a beeline for couture, shoes, bags, and accessories offered up by the city’s best-dressed ladies.

Fierce fashionistas are advised to arrive early (many take the day of afternoon off, a local shopping tradition for many) as the merch goes fast. Even with items going for ridiculously low prices, a spokesperson for the event tells CultureMap that this year’s event may generate $1 million for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

Another big draw is the Auxiliary 2022 Reflections on Style Luncheon, Runway Show & Chic Boutique’s “The Art of Fashion” luncheon. This event honors Dorothy Nicholson on Tuesday, April 12 at River Oaks Country Club. Doors open at 10 am for shopping of new or gently worn pieces from the likes of Chanel, Dior, Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, Carolina Herrera, Escada, and Diane Von Furstenberg.



Luncheon co-chairs are Dodi Willingham and Laurel Bashaw. Chic Boutique co-chairs are Maggie Austin and Pam Sengelmann and Chic Boutique Showroom co-chairs are Sarah Burchfield and Frances Villagomez-Howard.



As for the Chic Boutique, some advice: Clear the calendar, dress comfortably, and get those credit cards ready — and be prepared to (politely) muscle for that Chanel purse.

---

The Chic Boutique by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, Weslayan Plaza, 5510 Weslayan St. Wednesday, April 13-Saturday, April 16. Hours are 10 am-5 pm. More information can be found on the official Facebook page.