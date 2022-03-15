Shopping super-event Nutcracker Market Spring announces ticket details

One of the hottest shopping events on the spring and social calendar is back. Nutcracker Market Spring, the Houston Ballet’s sunny sister event to the wildly popular fall Nutcracker Market, returns April 8-10 at NRG Center (NRG Park, 1 Fannin St.) for a three-day shopping extravaganza.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $18 (plus fees) at Ticketmaster, organizers announced.

Currently, event hours are:

Friday, April 8: 10 am- 7 pm

Saturday, April 9: 10 am-5 pm

Sunday, April 10: 10 am-5 pm

For the uninitiated, this spring event — though still bustling — is known as a smaller, less-packed version of the fall bash, making finding choice items much easier. Expect can target some 160 merchants from across the country offering on-trend apparel, jewelry, accessories, gourmet food, travel goods, and home and holiday décor.

Whereas fall’s event offers a host of holiday and wintery items, this spring happening also features finds for beachy and summer getaways, backyard BBQs, and more warm-weather wants.

Savvy shoppers will find favorites such as Kendra Scott, Manready Mercantile, Anything Bling Boutique, Two Tequila Sisters, The Round Top Collection, and more.

New spring vendors include: Bonblissity, featuring luxurious hand and body creams and candy-scented shower scrubs; Just As I Am, a new on-trend clothing and accessories shop; Ladybugs In My Garden, glittering with princess dresses, tiaras, tea sets, and toys; Tambora Exchange, offering statement-making handbags and clutches; and Farmhouse Bath & Body Co., on hand with their signature candle and body cream collections.

Market producers note that there are currently no COVID restrictions for the spring affair. As always, proceeds from tickets plus 11 percent of all merchandise sales support Houston Ballet Foundation, its academy, and various scholarship programs, per the ballet.

For tickets and more information, call 713-535-3231 or visit www.NutcrackerMarket.com.