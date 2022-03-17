Nike swooshes into Houston with new technically enhanced store

Heads up, Houston sneakerheads. The world’s largest shoe brand is kicking it with a new, digitally enabled local outpost. Nike by CityCentre opened on March 17, promising a techy approach to buying those choice high tops, low courts, and Jays (that’s Air Jordans in sneakerspeak).

This new, 5,298 square-foot store (822 Town and Country Blvd. Suite 106) will pay particularly close attention to female shoppers. Women can enjoy one-on-one time with store athletes for product knowledge, bra fitting, and styling sessions, per a press release. Ladies can also find an assortment of expanded performance bras and leggings.

What makes the new shop techy? The CityCentre locale will offer Nike’s SNKRS PASS on the Nike SNKRS App, which uses GPS location to determine if a nearby Nike location has their preferred style available in their size.

Rather than calling, shoppers can link up with in-store staff using Swoosh Text, an SMS messaging service, to check inventory, get product recommendations, and more.

But, it’s all about the fit and sneaks, no? Nike by CityCentre will sport footwear such as Air Force 1s, Air Max 90’s, and more, a press release notes. Popular Jordan footwear styles and clothes for men and women will also satisfy those obsessed with the Swoosh.

Noting in a press release that the company is committed to the local community, Nike by CityCentre aims to be staffed by at least 50 percent Houston-area staff.

---

Nike by CityCentre; 822 Town and Country Blvd. Suite 106; For store hours and more information, visit the store site.