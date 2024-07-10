weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Is everybody okay?
Hurricane Beryl knocked out a lot of things, from the trees to the power. Thankfully, there are many events going down this weekend ready to take your mind off that mayhem. While there are several events celebrating both 713 Day and Bastille Day, we also have some art exhibits, a couple of grand-scale stage productions, a grand opening, the return of a beloved boy band and a pool party that’s certain to cool everybody the hell down.
Read on for this weekend's best bets.
Thursday, July 11
Memorial Hermann Broadway at Hobby Center presents Disney's The Lion King
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against a backdrop of stunning visuals. It also features the work of choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Elton John and Tim Rice. Through Sunday, August 4. 1 and 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 and 8 pm Saturday; 1 and 6:30 Sunday).
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents “Paper Trails" opening reception
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents a showcase dedicated to the versatile and intricate art of paper. It will feature an array of works by 15 acclaimed artists who explore the limitless possibilities of paper as a medium. Each artist is renowned for their unique approach to paper art, making this exhibition a rich tapestry of styles and techniques. Whether gestural or structured, calculated or organic, each of the featured artist’s work highlights the eternal repetition of small elements combined to create a moment greater than themselves. Through Monday, August 5. 6 pm.
The Woodlands presents Rock the Row
Rock the Row, the Woodlands’ concert series, returns with events on Thursday evenings, brought to you by Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township. The official artist lineup features a range of genres, including variety, country, classic rock, and pop. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic baskets, coolers, and lawn chairs (glass is not permitted). First up on the stage will be variety band Party On. Through Thursday, August 15. 7 pm.
Friday, July 12
Stardust Entertainment presents Delta H Con
Houston-based, woman-owned company Delta H Con consists of folks that have been gamers or anime lovers for years. So, of course, they would wanna do a three-day convention for gaming enthusiasts and anime aficionados, featuring card games, board games, role-playing games, live action role-playing games, miniatures, computer games, and more. There will also be voice actors, cosplay guests, maid and cosplay shows, and anime rooms. 9 am.
Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Facing Survival | David Kassan" opening day
Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Facing Survival | David Kassan," featuring the paintings and drawings of acclaimed artist David Kassan, capturing the poignant stories and portraits of more than 24 Holocaust survivors. The exhibition invites audiences to bear witness to the strength and resilience of those who persevered through unimaginable adversity. Through Sunday, January 5. 10 am.
Anya Tish Gallery presents "The "I" in Immigration: Tatiana Escallón" opening reception
Anya Tish Gallery presents a pop-up exhibition, "The “I” in Immigration," by Colombian-born, Houston-based artist Tatiana Escallón. Composed of vibrant large format, multi-media abstract paintings and highly textural, saturated works on paper, the exhibition explores Escallón’s personal experience of immigration by reflecting deeply on various aspects of her identity as a woman living between contrasting cultures. Through Saturday, August 3. 6 pm.
Queensbury Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz
Houston-based nonprofit Queensbury Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz, a reimagined, multicultural production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the 1939 MGM film. It tells the timeless tale in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Through Sunday, July 28. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 2 pm Sunday).
Saturday, July 13
La La Kind Cafe Grand Opening
La La Land Kind Cafe, the famous coffee shop championing bright yellow cups, kindness, and life skills for foster youth, will open its latest location in Houston this weekend. Guests can enjoy their La La Land favorites, like the World’s Best Vanilla Latte or the Strawberry Fields Matcha Latte while catching up with friends or squeezing in a bit of remote work. Enjoy 50 percent off drinks and toast all day, and the first 100 guests in line will receive an exclusive La La Land mug as well as other exclusive merch and surprises. 6:30 am.
Bridal Extravaganza Show
The Bridal Extravaganza Show will return with the most fashion shows ever, cakes, gowns, and local vendors. Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 160 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, a gown gallery of over 200 wedding dresses, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashions and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals. 11 am (noon Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Classe tous risques
Claude Sautet’s first major feature from 1960 stars Lino Ventura as Abel Davos, a wanted man in Italy who stages a robbery in order to get money to relocate his family. As the losses mount and the noose tightens, Davos must decide when to call it quits. Classe tous risques also stars 26-year-old Jean-Paul Belmondo (straight from Breathless) and Sandra Milo. 7 pm (6 pm Sunday).
New Kids on the Block in concert
New Kids on the Block comes to The Woodlands as part of their 2024 Magic Summer Tour. Anyone who lived through the late ‘80s knew how this Boston quintet were both pop superstars and teen-dream pinups, dropping such bops as “You Got It (The RIght Stuff)” and “Please Don’t Go Girl.” They'll be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites, and magical surprises. They will be joined by fellow '80s icons Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Basically, this event is a must-see for anyone who grew up wearing a Swatch watch. 7 pm.
Sunday, July 14
93' Til X Khói Barbecue Collab
Chef Lung Ly of 93’ Til and pitmaster Don Nguyen of Khói Barbecue will riff on classic Vietnamese dishes from their childhood this weekend. They will leverage Lung’s chef-driven, seasonal farmers market approach and butchering/charcuterie experience with Don’s wood-fired direct heat, live fire, and offset smoking techniques. Both chefs will be cooking on-site with a menu that includes items like rabbit and pork sausages, whole hog cơm tấm, smoked chả lụa bánh cuốn, and spicy sweet ribs. No tickets are required; however, it will be first come, first serve. 11 am.
Brasserie 19 presents “Red, White & Brut” Bastille Day Bash
Get ready for the most French day ever with Brasserie 19’s “Red, White & Brut” Bastille Day Bash. Brasserie 19 will be joined by Moët Hennessy for an extra-special afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, bubbles, brunch-sized bottles, raffles, swag, DJ FXBoxOlmos spinning French discothèque tunes, and food specials. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest French chic. 11 am.
Sum’n Good presents Sum’n Wet: A Pool Party
Ready for the hottest pool party of the summer? DJ-driven dance party/musical journey Sum’n Good and event management agency Top Shelf Entertainment are joining forces to get people all wet and cool with this poolside get-together. DJ Big Reeks and the Waxaholics will be around to spin the best in hip hop, R&B, Afrobeats, soul, house and reggae. Grab your swimsuit and your squad, and get ready to make some waves. 3 pm.