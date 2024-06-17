Quantcast

Bridal Extravaganza Show

Photo courtesy of Bridal Extravaganza Show

The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return with the most fashion shows ever, cakes, gowns, and local vendors. Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 160 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry.

The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, a gown gallery of over 200 wedding dresses, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.

WHEN

WHERE

George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://bridalextravaganza.com/

TICKET INFO

Free-$99

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.