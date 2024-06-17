The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return with the most fashion shows ever, cakes, gowns, and local vendors. Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 160 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry.
The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, a gown gallery of over 200 wedding dresses, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.
Free-$99