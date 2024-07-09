Anya Tish Gallery presents "The "I" in Immigration: Tatiana Escallón" opening reception

Anya Tish Gallery presents a pop-up exhibition, "The “I” in Immigration," by Colombian-born, Houston-based artist Tatiana Escallón. Comprised of vibrant large format, multi-media abstract paintings and highly textural, saturated works on paper, the exhibition explores Escallón’s personal experience of immigration by reflecting deeply on various aspects of her identity as a woman living between contrasting cultures.



A significant component of Escallón’s identity is intertwined with the historic colonial architectural structures of Bogotá, Colombia. These architectural forms boast organic roofs characterized by dynamic lines, serving as an endless wellspring of vital inspiration for the artist’s creative pursuits and as a platform for fostering discussions about immigration. The rural rooftops, with their occasional lack of symmetry and inherent dynamism, have fueled Escallón’s imagination and guided the development of this body of work which reflects upon the memory of her personal experiences of displacement and adaptation within a modern city.

Utilizing acrylic, oil, rubber, and spray paints combined with such tactile elements as thread, wood, and graphite, Escallón’s multi-media paintings and works on paper contain an energy that pulsates throughout the work, prompting the viewer to discover the intricacies and vitality that emanate from these abstract compositions.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 3.