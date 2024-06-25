Queensbury Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz, a reimagined production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. It tells the timeless tale in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz.
Queensbury Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz, a reimagined production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. It tells the timeless tale in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz.
WHEN
WHERE
Queensbury Theatre
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.queensburytheatre.org/wizardofoz
TICKET INFO
$30-$65
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.