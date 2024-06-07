The Woodlands presents Rock The Row

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.
The Woodlands’ concert series, Rock the Row, returns with events on Thursday evenings. The official artist lineup features a range of genres, including variety, country, classic rock, and pop. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic baskets, coolers, and lawn chairs (glass is not permitted).
Schedule of events
- July 11: Party On (Variety)
- July 18: Brenda Guy The One Woman Show (Variety)
- July 25: Amado J. Garcia (Variety)
- August 1: Girl Can't Help It (A Journey Tribute by Tracy Perez)
- August 8: Leslie Lugo (Latin/Variety)
- August 15: Nick and The Hits (Variety)
WHEN
WHERE
Hughes Landing Band Shell
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.thewoodlands.com/event/rock-the-row-7-11-24/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
