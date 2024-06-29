Laura Rathe Fine Art presents “Paper Trails" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents “Paper Trails,” a showcase dedicated to the versatile and intricate art of paper. It will feature an array of works by 15 acclaimed artists who explore the limitless possibilities of paper as a medium.

The paper-centered exhibition brings together a diverse group of artists, including Gary Komarin, Javier Leon Perez, Kandis Susol, Anna Kruhelska, Charles Patrick, Paul Rousso, Stef Ross, Karen Hawkins, Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova, Zhuang Hong Yi, Carly Allen Martin, Mandy Racine, Robert Mars, Meredith Pardue, and Cecil Touchon.

Each artist is renowned for their unique approach to paper art, making this exhibition a rich tapestry of styles and techniques. Whether gestural or structured, calculated or organic, each of the featured artist’s work highlights the eternal repetition of small elements combined to create a moment greater than themselves.

The exhibition will be on display through August 5.