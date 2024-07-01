Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Facing Survival | David Kassan" opening day

Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Facing Survival | David Kassan," featuring the paintings and drawings of acclaimed artist David Kassan, capturing the poignant stories and portraits of more than 24 Holocaust survivors. The exhibition invites audiences to bear witness to the strength and resilience of those who persevered through unimaginable adversity.

Through the evocative paintings and sketches meticulously crafted by Kassan, the exhibition unveils the individual journey of each Holocaust survivor. By intertwining the visual representation of the survivors with the sketches revealing Kassan’s artistic process, the exhibition transcends conventional forms of testimony, forging a poignant visual language that surpasses the limitations of spoken or written word.

Preceding the creation of each portrait, Kassan deeply engaged with the survivors, filming their testimonies and comprehending their intricate histories. His profound connection with his subjects enables him to capture not just their present visages, but the essence of their harrowing pasts.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 5, 2025.