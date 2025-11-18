Let the predictions begin
RodeoHouston reveals 2026 genre lineup and prediction contest for fans
Once the holiday season ends, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be right around the corner. To help build a little anticipation for the annual event, the rodeo has shared the concert genre calendar for 2026.
Held March 2-22, the roster will feature 15 country artists, including on opening night and a concluding, concert-only performance by Texas-born star Cody Johnson. March 3 will see a Latin artist, while March 6’s R&B concert for Black Heritage Day could mark the fifth year in a row with a headlining performance by Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and whatever roster of superstars he assembles.
A Christian artist will perform on March 8. The rock artist on March 11 could be a second chance for Journey, which had its 2025 concert abruptly canceled when a fire broke out on stage.
After a pop act on March 14 and a second Regional Mexican artist on March 15, the lineup goes country all the way to Johnson’s closing performance.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature lots of country singers.Courtesy of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Back in March, CultureMap contributor Craig Hlavaty made some suggestions for acts that would be worthy of the HLSR’s star-shaped stage. They included returning favorites like Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Los Tigres del Norte, as well as up-and-comers like Shaboozey and Nate Smith.
The rodeo will reveal the artists at the lineup announcement on Thursday, January 8. Between now and then, fans can participate in the third annual Guess the Lineup Contest. Sponsored by Cotton Holdings, the winner will receive a private suite for 18 people, including food, beverages, and five single day parking passes for one RodeoHouston concert of their choice. See entry rules and more information here.