Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Food Bank

At the Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party, guests can enjoy light bites, beer & wine, live music and have the first opportunity to see and purchase the array of handmade bowls for the 20th annual Empty Bowls Houston event. There will also be a pottery throwdown event with local potters.

One hundred percent of ticket sales and bowl sales benefit Houston Food Bank.

At the Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party, guests can enjoy light bites, beer & wine, live music and have the first opportunity to see and purchase the array of handmade bowls for the 20th annual Empty Bowls Houston event. There will also be a pottery throwdown event with local potters.

One hundred percent of ticket sales and bowl sales benefit Houston Food Bank.

WHEN

WHERE

Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/take-action/specialgroups/empty-bowls-houston/

TICKET INFO

$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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