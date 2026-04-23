At the Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party, guests can enjoy light bites, beer & wine, live music and have the first opportunity to see and purchase the array of handmade bowls for the 20th annual Empty Bowls Houston event. There will also be a pottery throwdown event with local potters.
One hundred percent of ticket sales and bowl sales benefit Houston Food Bank.
At the Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party, guests can enjoy light bites, beer & wine, live music and have the first opportunity to see and purchase the array of handmade bowls for the 20th annual Empty Bowls Houston event. There will also be a pottery throwdown event with local potters.
One hundred percent of ticket sales and bowl sales benefit Houston Food Bank.