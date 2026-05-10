Treble Choir of Houston presents Spring Concert

The Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, will presents its annual Spring Concert. The concert celebrates the Treble Choir’s accomplishments of the past year, featuring songs from the 2025-2026 repertoire, as well as vocal and instrumental solos from the talented choristers.

The Treble Choir of Houston is an ensemble of young women in grades 6-12 dedicated to transforming lives through excellence and choral singing and music education. It was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006.