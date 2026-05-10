Treble Choir of Houston presents Spring Concert

eventdetail
Marianna Parnas-Simpson

The Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, will presents its annual Spring Concert. The concert celebrates the Treble Choir’s accomplishments of the past year, featuring songs from the 2025-2026 repertoire, as well as vocal and instrumental solos from the talented choristers.

The Treble Choir of Houston is an ensemble of young women in grades 6-12 dedicated to transforming lives through excellence and choral singing and music education. It was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006.

The Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, will presents its annual Spring Concert. The concert celebrates the Treble Choir’s accomplishments of the past year, featuring songs from the 2025-2026 repertoire, as well as vocal and instrumental solos from the talented choristers.

The Treble Choir of Houston is an ensemble of young women in grades 6-12 dedicated to transforming lives through excellence and choral singing and music education. It was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006.

WHEN

WHERE

Trinity Downtown
800 Houston Ave, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.treblechoir.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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