Lainey Wilson Review
Lainey Wilson brings rock ‘n roll swagger to sold-out RodeoHouston concert
Despite being one of the weirdest and most talked-about rodeo seasons in recent memory — marked by county government sideshows and barenaked carnival crowds — 2026 has been a great year for female artists at RodeoHouston, all things considered.
Houston’s own Lizzo (69,362), Kelly Clarkson (70,007), Megan Moroney (69,125), and now Lainey Wilson (70,130) have drawn huge numbers compared to some of the male acts. Wilson’s debut RodeoHouston appearance in 2024 was a verified sold-out Saturday matinee, attracting 74,940 fans.
Slightly surprising, Christian artist Forrest Frank has been the biggest draw so far in 2026 with 70,707 fans packing in for his Sunday matinee on March 8. Russell Dickerson, who rode into Times Square to introduce RodeoHouston to the world, pulled in 53,063 folks off the street for his debut. Stalwart Chris Stapleton’s all-too-brief show on March 12 pulled in a reliable 70,077.
Creed and Clarkson are tied at 70,007, which bodes well for even more millennial nostalgia acts waiting in the wings.
Will anyone next year beat the 75,600 Jonas Brothers fans that invaded NRG Stadium in 2024? Don’t worry, we’ll have our RodeoHouston 2027 wishlist online in the next few days.
Coming into the last Thursday of the season, Wilson’s face could be seen everywhere at NRG Center, from huge banners above the Ford activation near the carnival, inside the Cavender’s booth touting her Wrangler western wear collaborations, not to mention her pitchwoman work for Whataburger and Tractor Supply.
Wilson is also the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, which premiered at SXSW this past week. It chronicles the making of the Whirlwind album and features scenes from the road and the recording studio as the last few years of her life unfolded. Produced by Houston native Kent Kubena, Lainey fanatics will have to wait until it officially premieres on the streamer on April 22.
The 33-year-old’s hippie-billy evolution from 2021’s Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin, 2022’s breakout Bell Bottom Country, and into 2024’s Whirlwind has seen her stretch her distinctive voice into bombastic new territories, into some late ‘80s Lita Ford vibes. When’s the power ballad duet with Dave Grohl happening?
Wilson kicked off Thursday night with the punchy brand-new single “Can’t Sit Still,’ which just dropped on streaming services last Friday, riding onto the dirt in the back of a Ford truck, naturally. Nerdy music writer note: the song lifts a little bit of lyrical flavor from Taking Back Sunday’s “Liar (It Takes One To Know One).” Who knew 2000s screamo was still giving us gifts?
The AC-D-She stomp of “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” got a big-budget stadium makeover. "4X4XU," which sounded like it was straight from a classic ‘80s Spotify playlist, was the first major singalong of the evening. In another lifetime, she would be the world's greatest frontwoman of a Guns N’ Roses tribute band. There’s a revival of harder-edge ‘90s female rock in the wind lately, so its probably not a coincidence that Wilson might be drinking from that well for the new album. On “Dreamcatcher,” her band went into full Rock & Roll Hall of Fame All-Star Jam mode.
Recent #1 hit "Somewhere Over Laredo” (“caught me a red eye flight outta Houston” got a huge roar) saw Wilson taking flight on one of the starred stage’s pointed lifts. During “Atta Girl,” Wilson pulled a lucky little girl named Presley out of the chute seats to be crowned her “cowgirl of the night” to a wall of cheers, gifting her one of her signature Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hats. It’s become a tradition at Wilson shows.
As closer "Heart Like a Truck" hit maximum altitude and Wilson hit the highest highs, her horse for the night was led out to the stairs next to the stage for Wilson’s now-customary victory lap around the stage and ride off into the bowels of NRG, leather fringe and all.
Setlist
Can’t Sit Still
Wildflowers and Wild Horses
4X4XU
Smell Like Smoke
Dreamcatcher
Watermelon Moonshine
Hang Tight Honey
Somewhere Over Laredo
Atta Girl
Good Horses
Things A Man Oughta Know
Heart Like A Truck