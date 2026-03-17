appropriate attire required
RodeoHouston announces new dress code for attendees
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has updated its dress code to emphasize the family-friendly nature of the event. Released Monday, March 16, the changes to the rodeo’s “guest code of conduct” read as follows:
HLSR reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests. Clothing that is not appropriate for the HLSR show grounds includes, but is not limited to, clothing with objectionable material (including obscene language or graphics), excessively torn cloth, visible undergarments, and/or clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.
In addition, a separate policy states: “No clothing or apparel that intentionally obscures the face is permitted unless worn for cultural or religious reasons or a medical condition.”
At this time, it is not clear how HLSR will enforce the policy. All visitors agree to observe the code of conduct when they purchase tickets online. It is also posted at various places through the rodeo grounds, including at ticket booths and other stations on the property.
Rodeo representatives have yet to respond to CultureMap’s request for comment on the reasons behind the new policy. However, it may be due to social media posts over the past few days showing people in the sort of attire that’s just been banned.
In a viral Instagram post that’s drawn more than 200,000 views and 22,000 likes, local photographer Desmun Dangerfield summarized the problem succinctly. “Excuse my language, but I should not see your whole ass out at the Houston rodeo.”
Community reaction has been largely in support of the new policy. Erica Harrison, who comments on current events on her Black Girls Who Brunch social media account, supported the rodeo’s decision. “Houstonians of all backgrounds, including Black people, were calling for a dress code,” she said in a post published after the changes were announced Monday night.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs through this Sunday, March 22. Texas-born country singer Cody Johnson will close out the event with a concert-only performance on Sunday.