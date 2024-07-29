where the heart is
Extreme Makeover calls for Houston volunteers to help build a home in 1 week
Calling all Houstonians who are handy with a hammer. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has issued a call for volunteers to participate in the show’s upcoming Houston episode.
Set to film from August 17-23 in the Cypress community of Mason Woods, homebuilder Taylor Morrison is looking for up to 2,000 volunteers to help build a home from the ground up in one week. Applicants must be at least 18 as of August 17, 2024.
As CultureMap has previously reported, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is being rebooted as a series that will air on ABC in 2024 and 2025. In this iteration, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who are best known as the co-founders of the buzzy lifestyle brand The Home Edit, will serve as hosts. Naturally, The Home Edit will contribute their signature expertise in organization to the finished homes.
Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer of The Home Edit will host the show. Photo courtesy of The Home Edit
"Filming the pilot episode with Taylor Morrison as our builder partner made for such a wonderful experience for everyone, from the deserving family we supported, to production, to volunteers, that we knew we wouldn't want to embark on this journey with any other homebuilder," Shearer and Teplin said in a statement.
Typically, the family selected for the show is sent away while their home is renovated. In this case, the chosen family will receive a brand-new home. Still, we’d expect all of the tears — both onscreen and by viewers at home — when the new home is revealed.
“We like to feature families that give back to the community,” producer Crystal Castaneda told CultureMap last year. The show favors families that are experiencing major hardship, are in dire need of home repair, have suffered flood damage, are renting but can’t make the financial leap into home ownership, or whose adult working members are “working 12-hour shifts or are single mothers who can’t balance work and the upkeep of a home,” she added.
The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America (Masterchef, Ripley, etc.) and Hello Sunshine, multi-hyphenate celebrity Reese Witherspoon’s production company that’s behind Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit, AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, and others.
"Philanthropy runs through our veins as an organization, and the Houston team could not be more inspired to bring the community together during the build process," Taylor Morrison Houston division president Todd Rasmussen said. "Building dream homes is what we do every day at Taylor Morrison, so it's a natural fit for us to do just that for a local family as part of this iconic show."
For more information about volunteering, visit the Taylor Morrison website.