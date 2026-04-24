OCA Greater Houston presents AAPI Fest

OCA Greater Houston will present the inaugural AAPI Fest, presented in partnership with Tokyo X, AAPI Restaurant Weeks, Harris County, and the City of Houston as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Bringing together more than 100 vendors representing over 50 cultures, AAPI Fest will feature a mix of food, art, fashion, and cultural experiences alongside a full lineup of live performances.

Participating vendors include long-standing community staples such as Godo’s Bakery and Restaurant, one of Houston’s most established Filipino dining destinations known for traditional dishes and baked goods.

Performances will be headlined by Korean American pop artist Gun Boi Kaz, alongside Houston-based cultural groups like Kaminari Taiko, South Sea Productions, Sanggar Tari Citra Indonesia, and Unity Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe.