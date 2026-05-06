weekend event planner
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this Mother's Day weekend
It’s Mother’s Day weekend, which means brunch spots will be packed to the gills!
Thankfully, we dropped a rundown of more than 30 places people can take their moms for a loving get-together – all while guzzling mimosas. Elsewhere, we have a couple of AAPI Heritage Month fests, a local brewery’s 15th anniversary bash, a wine-heavy road show, and a concert featuring one of your parents’ favorite bands back in college. (If you ask them about it, they’ll probably say, “Guilty as charged!”)
By the way, the canceled Beats at the Bayou event that we mentioned here last week has been rescheduled for this Friday. Just thought you should know.
Thursday, May 7
Mid Main Houston presents First Thursday Block Party
Mid Main Houston will throw its last monthly block party for the season, and it’s gonna be a rager. DJ Hot Rocks will spin tunes at the check-in, while Little Outfit, The Texas Turbines, Chapter Three, About Time, and Dizzy Izzy will be playing around the area. Abigail Simpson will close out her State of Feeling exhibit at Mid Main Gallery with a collage workshop, and don’t forget about the street market on Winbern. Life science hub Biohouston will be the nonprofit getting donation love this month. 6 pm.
Congregation Emanu El presents Adeena Sussman
Known for cookbooks such as Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals From My Table To Yours and Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen, Sussman will speak as part of the synagogue's Endowment Speaker Series, “Jewish Life, Community, Cuisine, and Culture.” She has written for or been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and many more. Tickets, $35, include a signed copy of Zariz: 100 Easy, Breezy, Tel Aviv-y Recipes.
Alley Theatre presents Fences
This weekend is the last weekend to catch Alley Theatre’s production of August Wilson's Tony-winning drama. A former baseball player struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Many people have seen the 2016 movie adaptation, where Denzel Washington directed and stars alongside Viola Davis, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 & 8 pm Saturday; 2 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents The Girl Just Doesn't Go Away!
On Thursday and Friday, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present special work-in-progress screenings of The Girl Just Doesn't Go Away!, in which award-winning filmmaker Trisha Ziff considers the cultural and commercial fascination with Frida Kahlo. The film will be introduced by Ziff, who will participate in a post-film discussion with Arden Decker, associate director of the ICAA at the MFAH. 7:30 pm.
Friday, May 8
Panda Fest
Panda Fest will feature over 60 food vendors, live performances, panda-themed fun, and family-friendly activities that showcase the rich diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. There will also be a cultural marketplace, which will showcase more than 15 vendors featuring artisan crafts, clothing, accessories, and Asian heritage goods. Visitors can also enjoy a 15-foot inflatable panda, themed games, panda merchandise, and Instagram-worthy installations. 4 pm (10 am Saturday & Sunday).
Texas Hill Country Wineries Houston Road Show
Texas Hill Country Wineries is bringing 14 wineries and over 35 wines from the Hill Country for an evening tasting experience. This event will feature winery personalities, including owners, winemakers, vineyard managers, and more. Guests can experience Texas Hill Country wines at a walk-around tasting featuring hand-picked wines from each participating winery. A ticket includes 20 tasting tickets, charcuterie, and an event wine glass to take home. 6 pm.
House of Blues Houston presents Crazy Train: America’s Ozzy Experience
The House of Blues is gearing up for a night of rock when Crazy Train, the ultimate Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, comes to town. Crazy Train is fronted by Vinny Cormier, recognized as North America’s No. 1 Ozzy Osbourne tribute artist, and supported by a band full of Berklee dropouts (including Cormier’s son Dylan) who deliver a captivating, live-and-loud show unlike any other, musically and visually. 6:30 pm.
Dave Matthews Band in concert
For decades, Dave Matthews Band has been the walking embodiment of racial unity. Starting way back in the ‘90s, the South African American singer/songwriter has led a band where Black and white men literally play in perfect harmony. The group has released 10 albums in its career, most recently Walk Around the Moon in 2023. Dave and the guys are still out there, proving once and for all that we can get along – and score multiplatinum records in the process. 7:30 pm.
Saturday, May 9
Karbach Brewing Co. presents 15th Anniversary Bash
The beers are cold, the music is loud, and Karbach is turning 15! The anniversary bash will feature a full day of live music, crawfish, local vendors, giveaways, and special release brews. (We’ll always be fans of their Rodeo Clown Double IPA – just sayin’!) There will be live music from The Wilder Blue, Night Cap, Bayou City Funk, Lucid Illusions, Marco from Houston, and Keyun & The Zydeco Masters. 11 am.
OCA Greater Houston presents AAPI Fest
OCA Greater Houston will present the inaugural AAPI Fest. Bringing together more than 100 vendors representing over 50 cultures, the fest will feature a mix of food, art, fashion, and cultural experiences alongside live performances by Korean American pop artist Gun Boi Kaz and Houston-based cultural groups like Kaminari Taiko, South Sea Productions, Sanggar Tari Citra Indonesia, and Unity Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe.
93' Til X Khói Barbecue
93’ Til chef Lung Ly and Khói Barbecue pitmaster Don Nguyen will join forces for their annual, one-day-only culinary collaboration. The Houston Vietnamese American chefs will present a special, limited-time menu combining flavors of 93’ Til and Khói Barbecue to be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with dishes available until sold out. This collaboration celebrates AAPI Month, bringing together two of Houston’s standout Vietnamese American culinary voices for an experience that highlights creativity, culture and live-fire cooking. 6 pm.
Hidden Gems: Short Films Showcase
The second volume of the Hidden Gems showcase will feature a diverse lineup of short films created by Houston-based artists. The evening highlights flicks from our community, offering a mix of styles and perspectives. After the screenings, stick around for a group Q&A discussion with the filmmakers to learn more about their creative process and stories behind the films. Also featuring local vendors such as Death2streaming DVD swap, Slated Magazine, and Gigsy. 7 pm.
Sunday, May 10
Improv Houston presents Ali Siddiq & Dave Lawson: Mothers Day Celebration
Based in Houston, Ali Siddiq has traveled the comedy circuit for over 15 years using wit, thought-provoking punch lines, life experiences, and perfect comedic timing to engage diverse, racial and cultural audiences through stand-up and other mediums as a writer, producer, and host. His YouTube specials have been amassing millions of views online. This weekend, he'll be joined by fellow comedian Dave Lawson for a special Mother's Day celebration. 4 & 7 pm.
Rooftop Cinema Club presents Mamma Mia!
Rooftop Cinema Club will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a screening of Mamma Mia!, the beloved 2008 adaptation of the hit musical featuring ABBA classics. An independent, single mother (Meryl Streep) who owns a small hotel on a Greek island is about to marry off the spirited young daughter (Amanda Seyfried) she's raised alone. But, the daughter has secretly invited three of her mother's ex-lovers in the hopes of finding her biological father. 6:50 pm.
Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents Mothers Day Serenade
The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its traditional Mother's Day Serenade to honor the noblest human being on Earth: our mothers. The program includes “Moliendo Café,” “A Mi Manera,” “Yo Me Llamo Cumbia,” “Como la Flor,” “Volver Volver,” “Mexico Lindo y Querido,” and more. Guest artists include Neyda Perdomo (known as “The Diamond Voice of Venezuela”), Saul Avalos, El Gallito de Oro, and, from Colombia, Andrea Gaetan – aka “The Queen of Cumbia.” 7 pm.