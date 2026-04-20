Karbach Brewing Co. presents 15th Anniversary Bash

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karbach Brewing Co.

The Karbach 15th Anniversary Bash will feature a full day of live music, crawfish, local vendors, giveaways and special release brews. There will be live music from The Wilder Blue, Night Cap, Bayou City Funk, Lucid Illusions, Marco from Houston, and Keyun & The Zydeco Masters.

The Karbach 15th Anniversary Bash will feature a full day of live music, crawfish, local vendors, giveaways and special release brews. There will be live music from The Wilder Blue, Night Cap, Bayou City Funk, Lucid Illusions, Marco from Houston, and Keyun & The Zydeco Masters.

WHEN

WHERE

Karbach Brewing Co.
2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092, USA
https://www.karbachbrewing.com/community/event/karbach-15th-anniversary-bash/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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