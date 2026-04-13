Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents Mothers Day Serenade

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Photo by Gwen Turner Juarez

The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its traditional Mother's Day Serenade to honor the noblest human being on earth, our mothers. The program includes Moliendo Café, A Mi Manera, Yo me Llamo Cumbia, Como la Flor, Volver Volver, Mexico Lindo y Querido, and more.

Guest artists include Neyda Perdomo, "La Voz de Diamante de Venezuela"; Saul Avalos, El Gallito de Oro, and from Colombia, Andrea Gaetan, "La Reina de la Cumbia."

The Houston Latin Phil is the only full-size professional orchestra in the United States created to promote and elevate Latin American music, musicians, and composers. The orchestra is led by American-Venezuelan maestro Glenn Garrido.

The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its traditional Mother's Day Serenade to honor the noblest human being on earth, our mothers. The program includes Moliendo Café, A Mi Manera, Yo me Llamo Cumbia, Como la Flor, Volver Volver, Mexico Lindo y Querido, and more.

Guest artists include Neyda Perdomo, "La Voz de Diamante de Venezuela"; Saul Avalos, El Gallito de Oro, and from Colombia, Andrea Gaetan, "La Reina de la Cumbia."

The Houston Latin Phil is the only full-size professional orchestra in the United States created to promote and elevate Latin American music, musicians, and composers. The orchestra is led by American-Venezuelan maestro Glenn Garrido.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://houstonlatinphil.org/concert-season/

TICKET INFO

$36-$75

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