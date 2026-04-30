The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents The Girl Just Doesn't Go Away!

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present special work-in-progress screenings of The Girl Just Doesn't Go Away!, in which award-winning filmmaker Trisha Ziff considers the cultural and commercial fascination with Frida Kahlo.

Resonating with the MFAH exhibition "Frida Kahlo: The Making of an Icon," the film explores how Western culture appropriates and transforms certain individuals into symbols, reinventing them in such a way that their values and ideals can become unrecognizable. Kahlo’s legacy is explored in her influence on feminism, Mexican and Latinx identity, and disability and queer representation.

The Girl Just Doesn’t Go Away! features interviews with Mari Carmen Ramírez, the Wortham Curator of Latin American Art and director of the International Center for the Arts of the Americas (ICAA) at the MFAH; and Arden Decker, associate director of the ICAA.

The film will be introduced by Ziff, who will participate in a post-film discussions with Arden Decker, associate director of the ICAA at the MFAH.