so trill
Houston rap icon Bun B will celebrate solo debut with 20th anniversary concert
Houston rap icon Bun B will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Trill, his debut solo album, with a special performance at House of Blues Houston on October 18.
Dubbed Trill Unplugged, the performance will feature “live instrumentation, special guests, and exclusive collaborations,” according to press materials. During the performance, Bun will share stories and anecdotes about making the album.
“Twenty years ago my first solo album Trill was released. Twenty years later, I’m excited to celebrate it with y’all with a few stories as well,” Bun B said in a statement. “Join me for a night to remember.”
Released in 2005, Trill is known for tracks such as “Draped Up” and “Get Throwed.” It followed the success Bun B had with Pimp C as part of pioneering Southern rap duo UGK.
The evening is sponsored by Crown Royal. Bun collaborated with Crown Royal and streetwear brand Purple Brand on a capsule collection tied to his Birthday Bonanza performance at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
When Bun isn’t performing or recording music, he’s developed a successful second career as the co-founder of smash burger restaurant Trill Burgers. The company opened its second location in Spring in April and has plans to open two more this year in Missouri City and west of the Galleria.
A pre-sale will be held via Ticketmaster beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, September 3. General on-sale begins at 10 am on Friday, September 5. Prices will range from $60 to $100 plus taxes and fees.