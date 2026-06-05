Mitochondria Gallery presents "A Beautiful Game" opening reception

"A Beautiful Game: Every Match Leaves A Mark" is a group exhibition inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup, curated by Jackson Smith. The exhibition brings together artists from across the United States and Africa to examine how soccer shapes communities, fuels identity and connects people across cultures and generations.

The collective exhibition investigates soccer as a shared cultural inheritance and considers the ways artistic practice engages with the sport through memory, identity, community, ritual, and the rhythms of daily life. It brings together paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works that illuminate soccer as a global language capable of binding generations, cultures, and distant geographies.

The project reflects on how soccer becomes woven into both personal and communal experience. For some artists, the game evokes the intimacy of home, the tenderness of childhood, or the fervor of national pride. For others, it becomes a vessel through which to contemplate migration, devotion, popular culture, and questions of visibility and belonging. The works turn their attention to the world that forms around the sport and to the enduring traces it leaves upon communities and the everyday.

The exhibition unfolds alongside the FIFA World Cup group stages, during which Houston serves as a host city. The East Downtown neighborhood, home to Mitochondria Gallery, becomes the center of the FIFA Fan Festival and a site where global spectatorship meets local life.

The exhibition features works by Terence Ntsako Maluleke, Charles Middleton, Guy Stanley Philoche, Corey Ramon Gibson, Alpha Odhiambo, Bradley Theodore, Sunday Ernest Nnamal and Sphephelo Mnguni.

It will remain on display through July 3.