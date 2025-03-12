RODEO ROYALTY
Bun B debuts exclusive Western streetwear collab at RodeoHouston
Houston's rodeo scene got a hefty dose of Western-meets-streetwear flair as Bun B took the RodeoHouston stage in style during his highly anticipated concert on March 7. Since 2022, the rap icon has been turning heads with custom outfits styled by Luke Cosby, co-founder of Purple Brand. But this year, some of Bun B's looks weren't just exclusive; they inspired his capsule collection with Purple Brand and Crown Royal, making his performance a combination of music, fashion, and culture.
"Performing at the Rodeo is an honor, and I love every aspect of creating that show. I look forward to my on-stage look every year, and trust Purple will create something that I love," Bun B shared in a statement. "Being able to bring two brands I respect together to form this unique look and create a collection inspired by those looks, made this Rodeo even more special."
The capsule collection, available at Purple Brand's Galleria boutique and online, consists of three pieces, including the Crown Royal x Purple Brand Jeff Hamilton Varsity Jacket, Crown Royal x Purple Brand Bun B Signature Poncho, and Crown Royal x Purple Brand Graphic Tee. According to Cosby, every detail was carefully curated for a one-of-a-kind look. Premium wool, leather accents, and bold embellishments blend rich texture with modern streetwear elements.
The collection is available online and in Purple Brand's Galleria boutique. Photo by BFA for Crown Royal
"The collection was heavily inspired by Crown Royal and Bun B himself, his dynamic stage presence, his legacy in Houston, and the Western aesthetic that defines the Rodeo," Cosby tells CultureMap. "We took cues from classic rodeo fashion, Crown Royal branding and colors. The poncho, for example, is a recreation of the standout piece Bun wore on stage last year, blending tradition with contemporary design. Each piece reflects Houston's culture while feeling fresh and elevated."
Net proceeds from the collection and other events in the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be donated to Soldiers' Angels' LA Wildfire Relief Fund, supporting fire relief efforts for veterans in the Los Angeles area.
The Crown Royal x Purple Brand collab features luxe textures, bold embellishments, and undeniable Houston energy.Photo by BFA for Crown Royal
"As a long-time sponsor of the RodeoHouston, it was important to elevate our presence by extending our partnership to leaders in the community. Bun B is a Houston legend. His presence at RodeoHouston and annual Birthday Bonanza is a highly anticipated moment that unites the city," Hadley Schafer, vice president of Crown Royal, tells CultureMap." In our second year partnering with Bun B, we are thrilled to evolve our partnership in a way that pays homage to rodeo tradition and the Houston community."