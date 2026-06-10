Happy Hour Readings and Rec Room Arts present Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

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Photo courtesy of Happy Hour Readings and Rec Room Arts

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is an intimate romantic comedy that unfolds in a small New York apartment, where Frankie, a guarded waitress, and Johnny, a “grill master,” share an unexpected end to their first date. What begins as a one night stand slowly deepens. Johnny is convinced he found the one, while Frankie, shrouded by her past of hurt and disappointment, resists.

Over the course of one intimate evening, they navigate longing and fear, discovering that the greatest risk is allowing oneself to be truly seen, and ultimately the tenderness that can emerge once you surrender to vulnerability.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is an intimate romantic comedy that unfolds in a small New York apartment, where Frankie, a guarded waitress, and Johnny, a “grill master,” share an unexpected end to their first date. What begins as a one night stand slowly deepens. Johnny is convinced he found the one, while Frankie, shrouded by her past of hurt and disappointment, resists.

Over the course of one intimate evening, they navigate longing and fear, discovering that the greatest risk is allowing oneself to be truly seen, and ultimately the tenderness that can emerge once you surrender to vulnerability.

WHEN

WHERE

Rec Room
100 Jackson St #130C, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.recroomarts.org/frankie-and-johnny

TICKET INFO

$15-$35

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