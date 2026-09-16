weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
National Cheeseburger Day will be on Friday, and several eateries around Houston will be celebrating with some special, beefy deals.
Burger Bodega will offer a Wagyu smash burger for $15, while Feges BBQ will have its Feges Burger, fries, and a drink, for $16. Houstonians could also head over to Christian's Tailgate for $10 burger baskets, Checkers for $3 Big Buford burgers on Thursday and Friday, $5 cheeseburgers at OMG! Burger, and jalapeño popper smash burgers at Stuffed Belly.
Beyond burger specials, this weekend offers many other fun things to check out. Go ahead and, as that Swedish gang of four would say, take a chance.
Thursday, September 17
The Immunization Partnership Luncheon
The Immunization Partnership Luncheon honors extraordinary healthcare leaders, advocates, and providers. Titled "When Voices Rise, Futures Thrive: Together We're Building a Healthier Tomorrow,” it will celebrate the power of vaccines, raising awareness around immunization issues, funding their programs, and honoring those advancing vaccination efforts. Attendees will enjoy lunch and a special performance by The Reading Bureau, while also celebrating the honorees as they are recognized for their important contributions. 11:45 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents White Nights
Luchino Visconti’s achingly romantic White Nights (which has been given a new 4K restoration) is an exquisite 1957 adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novella, transforming the shattering tale of two restless souls into a black-and-white dream. Marcello Mastroianni plays a lonely drifter who meets a woman (Maria Schell) on a Tuscan bridge in Livorno. As they spend nights wandering the misty streets, a delicate romance unfolds that quickly entangles them in a web of longing and self-delusion. 7 pm.
ABRA Cadabra - The Music & Magic of ABBA
ABRA Cadabra, the internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute band, performs faithful yet fresh performances of ABBA's timeless hits. From "Dancing Queen" to "Mamma Mia" and "Take a Chance on Me," the band blends meticulous musical detail with colorful visuals and an atmosphere designed to get audiences on their feet. The result is a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle featuring a live band, dancers, dazzling costumes, and multiple wardrobe changes. 7:30 pm.
Friday, September 18
Karbach Brewery presents Karbachtoberfest
Karbach Brewing Co.’s annual fall throwdown will feature three weekends of beer, brats, music, stein-hoisting contests, wiener dog races, and all-out Bavarian fun. Dress in your best dirndl or lederhosen, grab your crew, and let’s prost to the season. Whether you’re chasing polka beats, gourmet brats, or a crisp Karbach brew, this is your ultimate fall fest. Through Sunday, October 4. Noon.
Houston Polish Harvest Festival
The Houston Polish Harvest Festival - Dożynki will feature three colorful days of authentic Polish traditions, live entertainment, food, dancing, shopping, and family fun. Dożynki is Poland’s traditional harvest celebration, honoring the end of the harvest season and giving thanks for its bounty. Festival highlights include live Polish music, folk dancing, the Polish Kitchen featuring authentic food, a beer garden, a vendor street and Polish marketplace, a silent auction, children's activities, a traditional Polish mass, and more. 4 pm (10 am Saturday and Sunday).
Off the Wall Gallery presents Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection opening reception
Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection is a presentation of works created through the celebrated collaboration between Salvador Dalí and his publisher, Pierre Argillet. Argillet’s daughter Madame Christine Argillet will be on hand at the three-night opening reception to provide insight and discussion into Salvador Dali’s personal and artistic life as well as the process and stories behind the artist who shaped the art movements of Dadaism and Surrealism. Through Thursday, October 15. 6 pm.
Zine Fest Houston and Ice House Radio presents Analog Swap
Anyone who has stickers, books, tapes, records, CDs, comics, zines, VHS, old newspapers, magazines, or whatever is invited to bring it to the Analog Swap that Zine Fest Houston and Ice House Radio are having this weekend. Swap it, trade it, and walk away with someone else’s junk. No booths, no prices, just a car wash full of people’s weird personal archives colliding. First 75 people through the door will get a limited-edition sticker. 7 pm.
Saturday, September 19
City Place Plaza presents Color Vibe 5K
This event invites participants of all ages to enjoy an unforgettable celebration of movement, music, and community. Unlike a traditional race, Color Vibe is a fun, untimed 5K where runners, walkers, families, and friends make their way through a vibrant course filled with colorful powder stations. Participants begin the race dressed in white and finish covered in brilliant bursts of color, creating memories (and photos) that last long after race day. 9 am.
Villain Arts presents Houston Tattoo Arts Festival
The annual Houston Tattoo Arts Festival will feature three days of artistry and self-expression as top local, national, and international artists unite under one roof to show their passion for tattooing. Body-art enthusiasts can mingle with celebrity tattoo artists, watch seminars, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in tattoo competitions with new or existing tattoos. Numerous vendors will sell everything from industrial supplies to jewelry. 11 am.
Millennial Merch presents Curtain Call: A Runway Presentation
This intimate fashion presentation by Houston-based designers Josh Udeh and Jordan Carter explores themes of grief, vulnerability, emotional masking, and healing through fashion and immersive storytelling. The evening will feature visual projections and sensory-driven elements centered around reflection and emotional connection. Through two distinct collections, the show was created to explore emotional truths through fashion and storytelling. 7 pm.
Tame Impala in concert
Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker may have given up on signing autographs for aggressive fans (he claims they’ve used children in the past to get his signature), but that hasn’t stopped him and his Aussie psychedelic-pop collective from playing live grooves all over the country. For two nights, Tame Impala will be performing in Houston, in support of their 2025 album Deadbeat. They'll be joined by special guest Dominic Fike. 7 pm.
Sunday, September 20
Best Regards Third Anniversary Celebration
Best Regards, the woman-owned, indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge in the Heights, will celebrate its third year of business this weekend with a big ol’ anniversary celebration. The party will feature an oyster shucking station, a cigar lounge, photo booths with prints to take home, and both full-strength and zero-proof cocktails. There will also be a few surprises for the people who made the spot what it is today. 4 pm.
The Indo-American Association Houston presents Draupadi Phenomenon
Draupadi Phenomenon features a storm on stage — where myth erupts into modern truth. Odissi and Mayurbhanj Chhau meet avant-garde stagecraft in a searing call for women's dignity, freedom, and equality. Conceived and choreographed by Odissi maestro Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya, this dance theatre explores the boundaries of classical form. Drawing from the epic character of Draupadi, it fuses the classical traditions of Odissi and Mayurbhanj Chhau with avant-garde stagecraft to speak of profoundly contemporary burning issues. 6 pm.
Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge presents MidMain Movie Club VHS Double Feature
Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge will pull out the ol’ VCR for an evening of old-school moviegoing. The MidMain Movie Club will take attendees all the way back to the ‘90s, with a double-feature showing of Steven Spielberg’s dino-heavy blockbusters Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. It’s free to get in (donations are welcome), plus free popcorn and hot dogs will be available. 7 pm.