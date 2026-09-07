Off the Wall Gallery presents Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection opening reception

Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection is a presentation of works created through the celebrated collaboration between Salvador Dalí and his publisher, Pierre Argillet. The exhibition feature Dali's drawings, etchings, and tapestries.

Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Salvador Dali’s publisher Pierre Argillet and the last living link to the renowned artist, will be on hand at the three-night opening reception to provide insight and discussion into Salvador Dali’s personal & artistic life and process & the stories behind the artist who shaped the art movements of Dadaism & Surrealism.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 15.