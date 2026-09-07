Off the Wall Gallery presents Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection opening reception

eventdetail
Salvador Dali, Surrealistic Bullfight Piano Under Snow Le Piano Sous la Neige, Drypoint Etching, Year 1966, 20 X 26 in.

Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection is a presentation of works created through the celebrated collaboration between Salvador Dalí and his publisher, Pierre Argillet. The exhibition feature Dali's drawings, etchings, and tapestries.

Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Salvador Dali’s publisher Pierre Argillet and the last living link to the renowned artist, will be on hand at the three-night opening reception to provide insight and discussion into Salvador Dali’s personal & artistic life and process & the stories behind the artist who shaped the art movements of Dadaism & Surrealism.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 15.

Salvador Dalí: The Argillet Collection is a presentation of works created through the celebrated collaboration between Salvador Dalí and his publisher, Pierre Argillet. The exhibition feature Dali's drawings, etchings, and tapestries.

Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Salvador Dali’s publisher Pierre Argillet and the last living link to the renowned artist, will be on hand at the three-night opening reception to provide insight and discussion into Salvador Dali’s personal & artistic life and process & the stories behind the artist who shaped the art movements of Dadaism & Surrealism.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Off The Wall Gallery
5015 Westheimer Rd Suite 2208, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://offthewallgallery.com/event/salvador-dali-the-argillet-collection-exhibition/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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