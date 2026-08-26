The Immunization Partnership Luncheon honors extraordinary healthcare leaders, advocates, and providers. Titled "When Voices Rise, Futures Thrive: Together We're Building a Healthier Tomorrow,” it will celebrate the power of vaccines, raising awareness around immunization issues, funding their programs, and honoring those advancing vaccination efforts.

Attendees will enjoy lunch and a special performance by The Reading Bureau, composed of talented 11th-grade students from the Kinder HSPVA Creative Writing Department, while also celebrating the honorees as they are recognized for their important contributions.

As vaccines remain at the forefront of the public health conversation, The Immunization Partnership continues to lead in educating and advocating around the life-saving benefits of vaccines.