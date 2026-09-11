food news round up
12 things to know in Houston food: Openings, closings, and meal deals
In this edition of CultureMap’s look at the latest Houston restaurant news, a successful hand roll restaurant continues to grow, a Chinese American restaurant quietly signs off, and a popular Houston chef shows off his Peruvian heritage. Plus, Houstonians can eat cold noodles for a good cause.
Read on for all the food news Houstonians need to know.
Openings and Closings
Houston-based Duckstache Hospitality, the group behind restaurants such as Doko and Himari, is adding three new Houston locations of the hand-roll and sushi bar concept Handies Douzo. As CultureMap has previously reported, the restaurant will be the first dining establishment to open at Central Park Post Oak in Uptown and at 1107 Hutchins Street in EaDo as pat of the East Blocks project. In addition, the company announced plans for a West U. outpost at 3908 Bellaire Boulevard. All three are expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027.
Comfort Foodies, the Latin-Caribbean and Southern soul food restaurant, has relocated from Cypress-Fairbanks to a larger space in Missouri City. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant seats more than 50 people and adds a full bar with specialty cocktails. Owners Elsa and Jeff Matthews launched Comfort Foodies in 2020 as a food truck. The restaurant also offers takeout, delivery, catering, and frozen empanadas. Comfort Foodies is located at 8731 Highway 6.
Chinese American restaurant Qin Dynasty has quietly closed its location near West U. although the restaurant's website remains active, all signage has been removed from its location at 5115 Buffalo Speedway. Open since 2001, the neighborhood staple was known for dishes such as pork dumplings, chicken lettuce wraps, and spicy and tangy chicken.
Upcoming Food Events
Sunday, September 13
Better Together: New Orleans Brunch at Camaraderie
The Heights restaurant is paying tribute to New Orleans brunch culture with a $35 prix fixe menu featuring dishes inspired by iconic NOLA restaurants, including shrimp etouffee from The Herbert Hotel, beignets from Cafe du Monde, and grillades and grits from Arnaud’s. Brunch runs from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
Monday, September 14
Keylan Rutledge at The Pit Room Memorial
Hopefully, the Texans first round draft pick will be celebrating a victory over the Buffalo Bills when he makes an appearance at the Memorial location of the popular barbecue joint. In between bites of ribs, Rutledge will pose for pictures and sign autographs for fans from 6-8 pm.
September 18-October 4
Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.
Karbach Brewing Co. brings Oktoberfest to Houston for three weekends with stein-hoisting contests, wiener dog races, live music, German food, and its seasonal Karbachtoberfest Märzen lager. The event runs September 18-20, September 25-27, and October 2-4 at the brewery’s Biergarten, 2032 Karbach Street.
Thursday, September 24
Pepitas Pop-Up at Agnes and Sherman
Craft Pita founder, chef Raffi Nasr, and his mother, Claudia Nasr, are popping up at the Michelin-recommended Asian American diner in the Heights to debut Pepitas, their new Peruvian-inspired pop-up series. For this edition, they're collaborating with Agnes and Sherman chef and co-owner Nick Wong on a menu of Chifa-inspired dishes, including fried wontons with sweet-and-sour sauce; Salchipapas Wong, fries topped with Peruvian sauces and Chinese sausage; Arroz Chaufa, Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with shrimp, chicken, and hot dog; and Lomo Saltado, wok-fried steak with garlic corn rice and fries. Reservations are available via OpenTable.
Tuesdays in September
September Cold Noodles Club
Eight Row Flint's original location in the Heights is partnering with I’ll Have What She’s Having for a monthlong cold noodle fundraiser. Every Tuesday from 6 pm until sold out, a Houston chef will serve a favorite cold noodle dish, with all proceeds benefiting preventive healthcare services for hospitality workers through IHWSH. The lineup includes Christine Hà of The Blind Goat on September 15, Niki Vongthong (formerly of Hidden Omakase) on September 22, and Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu on September 29.
New menus and experiences
After being discontinued during the 2020 pandemic, Noon Mirch Kitchen + Bar has brought back its Indian lunch buffet. The Clear Lake restaurant serves its buffet daily from 11 am to 3 pm for $17 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday. An expanded Grand Buffet will be offered on holidays and special occasions for $25. To mark the return of the buffet, the first 100 buffet diners each day will receive a complimentary mimosa.
Diners at West U. Mexican restaurant Maximo can take a culinary tour of San Luis Potosí through the five-course tasting menu inspired by chef Adrian Torres’ home state. Highlights include zacahuil, a banana leaf-cooked communal tamal that the James Beard Award winner has reimagined to feature a masa marbled with mole rojo and served with pressed short rib. The menu is $50, with optional wine or cocktail pairings for $35. A donation of $5 will be made for each tasting menu to Caritas in San Luis Potosi, a charity that provides food and clothing to those in need.
51fifteen in the Galleria is launching a new Friday night experience for those who like to get an early start on the weekend. From 6-10 pm in the Tulip Room, a live DJ spins tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, while diners can order food and drinks from the bar menu in between hitting the dance floor.
Warehouse 72 is celebrating its seventh anniversary with “7 Years, 7 Ways to Experience Warehouse 72,” a lineup of weekly dining experiences. Highlights include Taco & Tequila Tuesdays with three tacos and a margarita flight for $39, Wine Wednesdays with 30 percent off wines, Thursday steak specials, and a seven-course tasting menu for $85 on Fridays.
Saturdays feature monthly cooking classes with chef Jaime Salazar, while Sundays offer a family-style dinner for four for $80. The restaurant has also added lunch, including poke and Peruvian chicken bowls, and customizable bento boxes. Patrons who complete five of the seven experiences will receive an invitation to an exclusive VIP anniversary celebration at the end of the year.