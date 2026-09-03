Houston Polish Harvest Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Polish Harvest Festival

The Houston Polish Harvest Festival - Dożynki will feature three colorful days of authentic Polish traditions, live entertainment, food, dancing, shopping, and family fun. Dożynki is Poland’s traditional harvest celebration, honoring the end of the harvest season and giving thanks for its bounty.

Festival highlights include live Polish music, folk dancing, the Polish Kitchen featuring authentic food, a beer garden, a vendor street & Polish marketplace, a silent auction, children's activities, a traditional Polish mass, and more.

The Houston Polish Harvest Festival - Dożynki will feature three colorful days of authentic Polish traditions, live entertainment, food, dancing, shopping, and family fun. Dożynki is Poland’s traditional harvest celebration, honoring the end of the harvest season and giving thanks for its bounty.

Festival highlights include live Polish music, folk dancing, the Polish Kitchen featuring authentic food, a beer garden, a vendor street & Polish marketplace, a silent auction, children's activities, a traditional Polish mass, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church
1731 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX 77080, USA
https://www.houstonpolishfest.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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