The Houston Polish Harvest Festival - Dożynki will feature three colorful days of authentic Polish traditions, live entertainment, food, dancing, shopping, and family fun. Dożynki is Poland’s traditional harvest celebration, honoring the end of the harvest season and giving thanks for its bounty.

Festival highlights include live Polish music, folk dancing, the Polish Kitchen featuring authentic food, a beer garden, a vendor street & Polish marketplace, a silent auction, children's activities, a traditional Polish mass, and more.