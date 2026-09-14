comedy news
Superstar comedian Dave Chappelle brings fall 2026 tour to Houston
Comedy giant Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston as part of his new fall tour. The award-winning actor and comedian will perform at Toyota Center on Wednesday, October 28.
The seven-city Karmageddon tour begins in Nashville on October 20 and ends at Madison Square Garden on November 6 as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Chappelle will also visit Austin on October 26.
Known for his groundbreaking Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central as well as numerous standup specials, Saturday Night Live host appearances, and more, Chappelle is known for outspoken style that embraces a range of controversial subjects.
"Dave is one of the defining comedians of his generation and, without question, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. "To have Dave close out his tour by opening our festival is spectacular."
Note that the show is touted as a “phone-free experience.” Attendees will need to secure all connected devices — including phones, smartwatches, and accessories — in Yondr pouches prior to the performance. Special phone use areas will be available, but anyone seen using a device during the concert will be removed.
A Citi presale runs from 10 am on Tuesday, September 15, until 10 pm on Wednesday, September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Thursday, September 17 at 12 pm at Livenation.com
Dave Chapelle Karmageddon Tour
Tuesday, October 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, October 21 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Friday, October 23 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 24 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Monday, October 26 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wednesday, October 28 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Friday, November 6 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (New York Comedy Festival)