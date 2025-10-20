Holocaust Museum Houston presents Cynthia Isakson: "Anachronous" opening reception

The Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Anachronous," a new exhibition from Argentinian photographer Cynthia Isakson. The artist incorporates family photos into her own work, weaving together their stories with hers to create a new narrative.

Featuring 18 digital photographs printed on breathable waterproof fabric, "Anachronous" projects moments from the past on top of contemporary portraits. Visitors can witness Warsaw, Buenos Aires, and Houston through five generations of the artist’s family. The exhibition is rooted in the power of family photos to tell a story, to capture a moment in time that might otherwise be lost.

In times of war and displacement, people are forced to leave behind their homes, their possessions, and often their loved ones. But amidst the chaos and fear, many choose to take with them a small piece of their past: a photograph that represents their history and identity. The photographs serve as a tangible link between the past, present, and future, reminding us of where we came from and who we are.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 8, 2026.