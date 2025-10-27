The Galleria presents Holiday Tree Lighting

The Galleria will kick off the holiday season with a Tree Lighting ceremony to illuminate the iconic 55 foot Christmas tree adorned with 450,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments. The festive 45-minute celebration features holiday performances by The University of Houston’s Maestra of Moores, Theatre Under the Stars, and ice skating displays by principal skater Angela Wang, award-winning husband and wife duo Alexis and JP Rappold, and Ice at the Galleria’s talented ensemble. Community partners, including local non-profit Kids’ Meals, will add to the spirit of the season during the celebration.