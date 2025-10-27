The Galleria presents Holiday Tree Lighting

eventdetail
Courtesy of Simon Property Group

The Galleria will kick off the holiday season with a Tree Lighting ceremony to illuminate the iconic 55 foot Christmas tree adorned with 450,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments. The festive 45-minute celebration features holiday performances by The University of Houston’s Maestra of Moores, Theatre Under  the Stars, and ice skating displays by principal skater Angela Wang, award-winning husband and wife duo Alexis and JP Rappold, and Ice at the Galleria’s talented ensemble. Community partners, including local non-profit Kids’ Meals, will add to the spirit of the season during the celebration.

WHEN

WHERE

The Galleria
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria/stores/management-office/stream/holiday-events-at-the-galleria-6269622

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
