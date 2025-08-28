Asia Society Texas presents Night Market

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Chris Dunn/Asia Society Texas

Asia Society Texas' Night Market draws inspiration from street markets in East and Southeast Asia. The all-ages festival celebrates Houston's AAPI communities through food, arts, shopping, and activities. There will be a marketplace, beer garden, and game zone.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/night-market-2025

TICKET INFO

Free for outdoor market; $5-$10 for indoor activities.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
