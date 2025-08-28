Asia Society Texas presents Night Market

Asia Society Texas' Night Market draws inspiration from street markets in East and Southeast Asia. The all-ages festival celebrates Houston's AAPI communities through food, arts, shopping, and activities. There will be a marketplace, beer garden, and game zone.

